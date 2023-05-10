EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The images of plastic waste on the coasts of Península Valdés, a protected area in the province of Chubut that has one of the richest marine ecosystems in the world, sparked strong outrage in recent weeks in Argentina. According to government estimates, there are 40 tons of broken boxes, buckets, gloves and nets from fishing activity in the area.

The sea of ​​plastics has been accumulating for months in Punta Delgada, Estancia El Pedral, Cracker Bay, Punta Cormoranes and on the Tova and Tovita islands, which are part of the 887,000 marine and terrestrial hectares declared Natural heritage of Humanity by Unesco (1999).

The story broke on the front pages of Argentine newspapers in April after complaints about delays in the cleanup. Finally, the removal began the last week of last month and will last until the end of May, as long as the fauna is not on the coast. The question now is to solve the root of the problem: why is there so much garbage from the fishing industry in the ocean.

The Valdés peninsula is a natural sanctuary where penguins nest, the southern right whale reproduces and is the habitat of elephants and sea lions, dolphins, orcas and countless birds. “I saw injured animals on top of the plastics and, in Tovita, there are penguins that nest inside the boxes and there are also some dead ones on the coast surrounded by garbage,” he says. Iago Langeformer Argentine sailing Olympian, and ambassador of Parley of the Oceansan international organization that works for the care of the oceans.

A herd of sea lions rests on one of the beaches of the Valdés Peninsula next to the plastic garbage that has accumulated. Marko Magister (Parley.tv)

Lange has been warning for some time about the beaches contaminated by waste from fishing boats, denouncing the delays in the removal of waste and documenting the situation that, he says, has worsened in the last six months.

Provincial and national authorities and the fishing industry recognize the problem. The Vice Minister of the Environment, Sergio Federovisky, has assured that he urgently needs to identify the perpetrators of what he defined as a “criminal action against the environment” and punish those responsible. “You have to understand the mechanics by which there is an activity that brutally and maliciously decides to externalize its costs, dirtying a natural resource as valuable as the coastal areas of the province of Chubut,” said the official.

The undersecretary of Chubut Environmental Management, Fernando Pegoraro, has admitted that in the last five years the amount of waste on the coasts has grown, but he also says that the reviews in the area are more exhaustive. The province of Chubut has 1,600 linear kilometers of coastline. Almost a third are inaccessible due to their geography of precipices and cliffs, where waste carried by winds and tides accumulates.

According to Pegoraro, there are two places in the area that have been particularly affected by this situation. One of them is an area of ​​three kilometers of beach where the authorities have calculated “about 100 cubic meters of garbage”, while in seven kilometers of beach on two islands they have detected “another 100 cubic meters”. One cubic meter is equivalent to 200 kilos, so, based on that estimate, it would be at least 40 tons of garbage. “Obviously the responsible party is the fishing industry, but we cannot determine which ship or which company or whether it is national, provincial or international,” the official pointed out.

Aerial view of plastic garbage on one of the beaches of the Valdés Peninsula. Marko Magister (Parley.tv)

Looking for solutions to the problem

The boxes that are used for fishing only carry the identification of the refrigeration company that delivers them for the collection of the fish, but they do not have an ID of the ship that transports them. Therefore today it is impossible to know where they fall from or who throws them. He Patagonian Institute of Social and Human Sciences He has been working on a diagnosis of this problem since March, and will offer the results in July.

Jorge Frías, Secretary General of the Argentine Association of Fishing Captainspoints out that the Navigation Law No. 20094, which indicates that the captain is the guarantor that nothing falls into the sea. But that is not enough. “All the materials should be marked with the details, colors or signs of the boat”, he proposes. And, furthermore, it suggests that the shipping company be jointly and severally responsible for its compliance.

In this sense, on May 9, a regulation was approved on the obligatory nature of the marking and identification of trawling gear and the obligatory declaration of the number of boxes with which the vessels set sail and arrive at the port. For now, the fishermen must count compulsorily with clamps and boat hooks on board to facilitate the recovery of boxes that fall into the sea.

Currently, the only regulation in force that helps to mitigate the presence of plastics and microplastics in the sea is the one used for the capture of king crab. From the fishing industry, they recognize the need for remediation, but they defend their place as generators of foreign currency and work.

Frías, who has been sailing the Atlantic since 1985, when he was 17 years old, says that since then he has seen remains of plastic boxes and synthetic elements from fishing in the sea and on the coasts. But he believes that, over time, the attitudes of sailors have changed. “For many years, fishermen have not thrown plastic or waste,” he says. Instead, he says, they keep them on board until they disembark.

A volunteer collects plastic garbage from one of the beaches of the Valdés Peninsula, in October 2022. Marko Magister (Parley.tv)

Another thing that has changed is the fishing fleet, which has multiplied, as well as the number of boxes to keep fresh shellfish. “There is more waste clearly due to the growth of the fishing industry in general and because there are more tools to give it viral visibility,” says the trade unionist. In addition, Frías points to other managers. According to him, plastic garbage also comes from the cities.

The president of the Argentine Patagonian Chamber of Fishing Industries (Capip), Agustín de la Fuente, assures that the fishing industry also collaborates in the remediation. “We want to be part of the solution. The Atlantic is a rough, robust, cold sea, where there are storms and the boxes can fall, there is no bad intention ”, he affirms. “It is inconsistent to think that the fishing worker is generating that impact of his own free will. Unfortunately it is happening, we have to find a solution.

Lucia Castro, director of No Blue No Green, an organization that defends marine biodiversity, believes that the fishing sector has little control and supervision. “It is an industry that has always done what it wanted at sea,” he underlines. The environmentalist acknowledges that there are factors out of control such as weather conditions, but maintains that there is no justification for the mismanagement of waste at sea or in ports.

“There is the figure of the observer on board who has to get on the boats and check that everything that has to happen actually happens, but that doesn’t happen. There are not enough inspectors, there is no control on top of the ships and neither in the port, ”he points out. On the contrary, the director of National Inspection Julián Suárez assures that the control and inspection is carried out uninterruptedly.

But for Castro, behind the boxes, there is an invisible environmental problem: trawling, which, like land clearing, destroys the seabed through nets that lift up what they find in their path, forcing it to be discarded. . According to the industry’s own calculations, 30% of what is caught is waste and thrown overboard.