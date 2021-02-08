In the Moscow zoo, the penguins were entertained with soap bubbles, the press service of the zoo reports.

Experts regularly come up with new activities for these birds, since in a zoo, penguins do not have to search for food, track down prey and show other species abilities.

“Soap bubbles are one of the many options for enriching the environment for our inhabitants,” said the zoo.

In a video posted on Instagram, the birds first observe the bubbles, and then start running after them and bursting with their beaks.

It is noted that soap bubbles are used in many zoos around the world, since they do not pose a threat to animals.

Earlier it was reported that the staff of the Chicago Aquarium organized a walk for the penguins at the football stadium. During it, the birds ran across the field, studied locker rooms and other rooms.