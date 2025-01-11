01/11/2025



Updated at 2:51 p.m.





Everyone who was going to come is already here: the biker concentration of Penguins 2025which celebrates 42 years of tradition in Valladolid, faces the highlight of the meeting this Saturday. After receiving the ‘Penguin New Year’ and a night that lasted until dawn, the fans gathered this morning in the field prepared by Turismoto, the organizing club, to have breakfast, drink coffee or broth, and go down to the center of the city ​​around noon.

With sun and more than mild winter temperatures for this event, the motorcycles drove to the Acera de Recoletos for the Flag Paradewhere the spectacular motocross exhibition. Tonight, the Torchlight Parade will pay tribute to motorcyclists who died in traffic accidents.