On September 19 we will finally be able to see the Penguin series on MAX, a series that will continue the universe of The Batman released in 2022 where fans speculate we could see a cameo from the Dark Knight.

Unfortunately for fans who wanted to see the Dark Knight in the Penguin series, this is not going to happen, as the showrunner of the series, Lauren LeFranc; and the director of The BatmanMatt Reeves; confirmed that We won’t see this cameo.

“I understand why people want to have Batman, or think that unless Batman is in a series or a movie, he doesn’t have the same impact.“LeFranc said in an interview, but is this true? Or is he hiding this cameo to increase excitement?

“For me, I think it has a different impact. Matt’s films are seen through the lens of Batman, so you’re up high, looking down on the city. The Penguin is looking up, wanting to fight his way to the top. So it’s a different experience. I think Gotham is an interesting enough city that there are more doors opening up within it, and we can walk through them and see what we think.“ added Lauren LeFranc.

The Batman II: Release date

The sequel is expected to The Batman is not due to be released until October 2, 2026, provided everything goes well and there are no further delays. The film will once again be directed by Matt Reeves.

The film is set to begin shooting in 2025 and everyone on the production team is very excited because, according to them, what they are creating is “pretty tremendous.”

“It’s going to be shot next year. We’re getting ready for it and I have to say the bar couldn’t be higher. It’s the sequel to the first one. To be able to be on the journey and be a part of that process is pretty incredible, pretty tremendous. I’m excited for the movie.” said Mattson Tomlin, the co-writer of The Batman.

