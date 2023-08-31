Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

A Humboldt penguin was killed in Rostock Zoo. The police started investigations. © Christopher Hirsch/dpa

A zookeeper discovered the carcass of a dead penguin in a zoo enclosure in Rostock. The sight is puzzling – the police start investigations.

Rostock – On Tuesday (August 29), an animal keeper at Rostock Zoo made a shocking discovery: in the early hours of the morning he found a dead penguin in the enclosure, with traces of blood next to it. The police were immediately alerted. There was initially a suspicion of trespassing, which is why the investigation was started, according to a statement from the Rostock Police Inspectorate.

Penguin brutally killed in Rostock Zoo – autopsy reveals “multiple bite injuries”

Officials gathered multiple pieces of evidence at the zoo throughout the day to get to the bottom of the cause of death. For the pathological examination, the killed animal, which is a Humboldt penguin, was brought to the State Office for Agriculture, Food Safety and Fisheries in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. According to the police, other animals at the Rostock zoo were not injured.

At first there were some arguments against killing by another animal, but the results of the investigation followed on Wednesday. “The autopsy showed that the penguin had multiple bite injuries,” said a police spokeswoman on Tuesday. The wounds would indicate that the attacker could not have been human. It was initially unclear which animal could have killed the penguin.

Mysterious penguin death in Rostock Zoo: was it a fox?

According to a report by the NDR, it could have been a fox. This was recognizable from the tooth spacing of the bite, as zoo director Antje Angeli said on Wednesday. The zoo is located in a wooded area, which is why foxes and other wild animals roamed the area. Media reports included decapitation of the animal. The police spokeswoman was able to refute this. “You can’t speak of that,” she had said.

According to their own statements, they live in the Rostock Zoo site according to around 6500 animals in about 500 different species. In the last penguin enclosure there were 25 animals. (asc/dpa)