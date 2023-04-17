Peng Shuai’s well-being has been unknown for 16 months. The Chinese doubles player, champion of Roland Garros and Wimbledon, disappeared in November 2021 after denouncing on social networks an alleged sexual abuse perpetrated by a former Chinese government official. Since then, any trace of him has been erased from the Internet interface in the Asian giant. And in the West there is no clarity about the current state of it.

Peng Shuai was last seen internationally in an interview prompted by the holding of the Winter Olympic Games, last year, in Beijing. By then, the chat with the french newspaper L’Equipe It left even more doubts, as the player said with surprise that “she never disappeared”, that her complaint “was a misunderstanding” and that her feelings “should not be mixed with politics or sports.”

Amid the questions, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA, for its acronym in English) chose to suspend all its tournaments in China until “the Peng situation was resolved.” After a year and a half of that decision, the WTA announced this Thursday that it will resume competitions in the second half of this year in the absence of “signs of change.”

Under this scenario, Mickey Lawler, president of the entity that governs women’s tennis in the world, spoke with EL TIEMPO. in the talk, the latest on the missing tennis player and the political dilemmas facing her organization.

What does it mean that an organization like the WTA celebrates its first fifty years in 2023?

Well, it means a lot to the world that women’s tennis has evolved in such a great way. It has been truly admirable to see that over the generations the circuit has been strengthened. If one thinks about the preconceptions that existed for women before the birth of the organization, like when I was little, there is no doubt about the impact of the WTA. Women’s tennis has played an important role in demonstrating that women can achieve much more than was thought fifty years ago.

What are the great challenges of the WTA today?

Right now the biggest challenges have to do with problems that are bigger than us. The WTA is a global tour in which, thank God, players from all countries play. But there are regions and markets that have been slowly closing down, which is sad for our purpose as an organization.

The Chinese market, since the disappearance of Peng Shuai, may be the one that generates the greatest concern…

That’s how it is. Also in the Middle East things are closing down, it is as if the pandemic has made us more self-protective and closed beings.

In the Middle East there have been tournaments. Not in China, and for a decision widely applauded internationally after what happened with Peng.

Yes… Peng Shuai was a very difficult situation because at that time we could only make decisions based on the information we had, which was actually very little.

What is known about the player today?

The WTA knows that she is fine, that she is in Beijing, with her family, and that she is stable. Sure, we know a lot more than a year and a half ago.

How much more?

Well, we know that it is fine, and in 2021 there was no clarity about it. From what we understand, Peng Shuai is fine, but honesty in communication is important and this movement, which is becoming increasingly closed, does not seem very healthy to me personally… but hey, who am I to explain to other people how you have to carry your culture. You have to respect the rules of others.

Are you referring to China?

Yes, we would like more transparency from China.

The news now is one: there will be tournaments there despite the Peng Shuai issue not being fully resolved.

Yes, we expected the decision to come with greater certainty, but we know that Peng is fine and the most in line with the principles of our organization is to resume the tournaments. Our players have had to give up winning big prizes and tournaments in China, for 20 years, have contributed to the advancement of women in society.

What consequences did you suspend tournaments in China?

Our goal, to open up tennis to players from all over the world, has been affected. We have many young tennis players who have not been able to take their first steps in professionalism due to this inconvenience. And of course, economically there has also been an impact because our investors know that the Chinese market is huge. But the main thing is the players.

What do you expect then when you resume competitions?

Knowing that Peng Shuai is doing well, despite not having all the information we would like, we are confident that we are helping all the players and that the tournaments will help advance women in society. We have guarantees that we will operate protected there and that our players will have freedom. So the idea is to continue growing in favor of women, as we have been doing since our birth.

The other great challenge, not only for tennis but for sport in general, is the war in Ukraine. How do you assess your organization’s position in this situation?

What we did was suspend the tournaments in Russia as soon as the war broke out, and we also kept out any type of sponsorship from an internationally sanctioned company. In the same way, the most complex thing is the issue of the players themselves, due to the fact that they have to live together in a locker room, or a few meters from the net, and it is very difficult because you cannot separate the pressure from a conflict of such magnitude.

Has the WTA ever considered suspending Russian or Belarusian players, as other associations have done?

No, we cannot suspend any player unless they have done something wrong or have committed a code of conduct violation, but we cannot penalize players for the actions of their country’s government.

In these latitudes, South American tennis players only have one elite tournament, the Copa Colsanitas. What plan does the organization have to close the gap with this region of the world?

We are working with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and also on our own to invest in tournaments in the 125 category, but obviously the support of the tennis federations is very important and this is because the WTA cannot do it alone. In Latin America, perhaps it is much more difficult because there is a different background to the tradition that exists in European tennis, but we are working to support the tennis players in the region.

How do you explain that the WTA 250 in Bogotá turns 25?

In Bogotá there has always been that union with Colsanitas, a company related to health, which demonstrates its commitment by supporting a tennis tournament and which knows that sport is a means of growth.

In that wave, the mental health of the players has been a key issue in recent years. How have you prepared to protect the players in that sense?

The WTA has had professionals dedicated to the mental health of the players for years. Now that service is being used much more than it was used five years ago, two years ago, a year ago… We are very focused on this issue and we have great alliances that allow us to work for the well-being of all tennis players.

The circuit, due to its dynamics, is very demanding… What could be improved?

We have an important nucleus that gives comprehensive support to the players, but it is clear that we cannot help all the players in a certain way. It is undeniable that sport at this level is exhausting, in addition, the world today lives under incessant pressure and sadly our players cannot escape this rule.

Where is women’s tennis going in the world?

Well, I think our course continues, we are just beginning and I see it better every time. When people say to me ‘What do you expect for the future?’ Well, on the one hand, I’m saying that what we’re already achieving is pretty impressive, and on the other hand, I’m telling you that we’re just getting started.

There is a road ahead…

Yes, there is always a way to grow and improve. And there is will and desire to do it.

