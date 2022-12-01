Mexico.- Within the world of Mexican entertainment there are always changes, some good others not so much, but always with the intention of continuing to grow in the guild, such is the case of the host Penelope Menchacaremembered for her emblematic program ‘12 hearts‘ and his participation in ‘Venga la alegría’, who recently decided to try his luck on Telemundo with a new project.

The Mexican says goodbye to TV Azteca after signing a contract with Telemundo to participate in the programToday‘, a morning show on the television station, where she will be accompanied by Adamari López, Andrea Meza and Chicky Bom Bom.

We invite you to read:

As of Monday, December 5, Penelope Menchaca begins his conduction in the program ‘Hoy día’ for Telemundo, as he announced through his social networks quite excited. Later, the show revealed its new stage, promising more variety, entertainment, and news.

As expected, the reactions of his former co-workers were immediately present in the comments section, where they sent him full support unconditionally and much success in this new stage.

We invite you to read:

“All the success my dear Penélope”, wrote Kristal Silva, William Valdés was also present: “Many congratulations”, while Anette Cuburu wrote: “Congratulations, you deserve it, I love you”. Finally, Laura G was not far behind and wrote: “Congratulations dear, you know I love you very much, go succeed”.

On the other hand, another former member of ‘Venga la alegría’ announced that he will be part of the new stage of ‘Today’. Its about Producer Dio Llubereswho until November 30 served as producer of the morning Aztec TV.