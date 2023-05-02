New York.-The Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, protagonist of films such as ‘All about my mother’ and ‘Open your eyes’, by filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar shone this Monday upon arrival at the Met Gala in New York, where she wore a white ‘Disney Princess’ style Chanel dress.

Penélope Cruz has been admired this day at the Met Gala and as she walked the red carpet she was happy and beautiful, according to various news portals, including EFE, because the white dress she chose also made her look radiant; It is a design by honoree Karl Lagerfeld, with silver details and hood.

Cruz was delighted that the fashion editor Anna Wintour had her for this special occasion, an annual event that is expected by many in New York, and recalled for EFE her last memories with the couturier, when they took a walk together in New York’s Central Park.

Penélope, a 51-year-old native of Alcobenadas, Spain, expressed having felt the loss of Lagerfeld in her soul and also recalled her debut as a model in the latest collection that Karl Lagerfeld made for Chanel, in Paris in 2019, where she paraded with a white rose, she had to hold back her tears.

Cruz, wife of fellow Spanish actor Javier Bardem, also said that Lagerfeld was “very similar to (the filmmaker Pedro) Almodóvar”, one of the directors with whom he has worked the most and with whom he has achieved the greatest triumphs.

Penélope Cruz enjoyed the night at Met Gala 2023 together with other Latin American personalities, including the Brazilian singer Anitta, she was captured with her beauty by hundreds of photographers and in all the international media this day there is no more talk than her passing through this Big event.