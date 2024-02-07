As part of the promotion of the film 'Ferrari', in which she plays Enzo Ferrari's wife, Spanish actress Penélope Cruz spoke to the press in her country. “We all know cases like this woman, silenced and treated like crazy,” she said about her character and announced that she will make her debut as director of a documentary about gender violence. “I am developing a film about these issues, because they are issues that really matter to me and it makes me very angry and sad that so many women continue to die in our country and in so many places in the world.”

The Oscar winner and Pedro Almodóvar's muse explained to EFE that abuse goes beyond complaints in the cinema, which is why he is in the middle of a project that will address violence in all fields. “It happens here and anywhere in the world (…) with nurses, teachers, housewives, cleaning ladies, journalism, literature, it's everywhere.”

On the other hand, the actress who participated in a documentary about childhood leukemia and raised funds, appeared on the program 'El Hormiguero' and burst into tears when watching a video of Jordi Sabate, the ALS patient who invited her to his podcast. “Look at the smile, the sparkle in his eyes and the fact that he ends the video saying 'live life'… I can't get this man out of my head. Those of us who are lucky to have health and he is an example of courage like I have seen few others.”