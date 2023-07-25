In her new film “L’Immensità” a little girl plays that encounters aliens and asks her to take her with her: Oscar winner Penélope Cruz on domestic violence, MeToo and social media.

Knows exactly what she wants and for whom and what she is committed to: actress Penélope Cruz. Credit: CAMILA FALQUEZ/The New York Times/Redux/laif

One of the reasons why he wanted to work with her, a director once said, was that she would overcome and dissolve the boundaries of time and of herself. Oscar winner Penélope Cruz proves a new masterpiece in Emanuele Crialese’s family drama “L’Immensità”, which comes to the cinema on Thursday. Set in Rome in the 1970s, the film follows Cruz as a mother of three children, one of whom, the 12-year-old daughter, tries to convince everyone that she is male. The character is a reflection of the director himself: “L’Immensità” is based on Crialese’s personal memories of his own transition.

Penélope Cruz, you often touch on difficult subjects in your films: your new work “L’Immensità” is about domestic violence and trans children, another production (“En los Márgenes”) is about Spanish mortgage victims. Are you some kind of activist?