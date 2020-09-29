Penelope Cruz is not very given to talking about issues that concern her personal life and less with Spanish media, that is why any type of statement that goes outside her professional scope acquires an sometimes exaggerated repercussion. On this occasion the actress has revealed small details of her tastes and her daily life in the June issue of the British magazine Net, where it appears on its cover. The publication, which belongs to the Hearst group, usually dedicates the central theme of each of its issues to a famous female character and also touches on topics of fashion, health, beauty and lifestyle.

The only Spanish actress to win an Oscar for her work in Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona, tells in the interview that one of his non-negotiable priorities is to sleep. “If I don’t sleep at least seven hours a day, I notice it later,” explains Cruz. “I can lose focus, I can get in a bad mood. It’s one of the hardest things about having children: you have to wake up earlier. I ask myself, ‘Go to dinner or go to bed? If I go out, how will I feel tomorrow? ‘ The dream always wins. I prefer to prioritize so that I can concentrate and be better later. “

And he gives a detail about his social lifestyle as a Hollywood star: “The best thing is that I have never been interested in drugs or alcohol … This year I went to Guy Oseary’s party [la exclusiva reunión que organizó el mánager de artistas como Madonna o U2 después de la ceremonia de los Oscar], and it was great because I saw a lot of friends, but also a lot of them said to me, ‘Wow, I can’t believe it’s two in the morning and you’re still here.’ But I do it once every two years! Cruz explained.

The actress is married to fellow actor Javier Bardem, they live on the outskirts of Madrid and have two children, Leo and Luna, aged nine and six respectively. They are one of her priorities and she tries to balance her professional and personal life so that her children notice as little as possible the effects of their parents’ profession and fame. But they are also responsible for Penelope finding little time for herself, as she explains in this interview: “I’m not very good with that topic because by nature I tend to be kind and I have to keep reminding myself that I also have to create time for myself. . It’s not something that comes naturally, I tend to do the opposite, but I’m working on it! “, Says the actress.

Despite this problem, which affects many other mothers, Cruz is clear that she needs to feel good in life: “It is not about fixing your hair and being perfectly made up. It’s about being healthy, feeling strong, being well fed, and giving your body and mind what it needs. If I don’t have these things covered, it’s hard for me to feel centered. That is why in my life it is important to eat well, eat healthy ”. “Feeling good is not about doing your hair and makeup,” she says in the cover interview for the June issue. Network . ‘It’s about being healthy, strong, feeling fueled, and giving your body and mind what it needs. If I don’t have these things covered, it’s hard for me to feel centered. Eating well, eating clean and eating healthy is very important to me. ”

Asked about what routines she follows to keep in shape, the magazine specifies that Penelope Cruz includes exercise guidelines such as weights and circuits led by a personal trainer, facials and massages. She also reveals that for her children “I like to make sure that everything I use for them is organic”. And if someone wants to adopt some of her fetish makeup products they should look to the French firm Lancôme, of which she is an ambassador. As makeup, the actress recommends: Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Full Coverage Foundation with sun protection because “it has a light but excellent coverage and combines perfectly with my skin tone”, and two shades of lipsticks that are always in your beauty bag : “My favorite shade is 510-Ardent Sand and for the evening 82-Tapis Rouge, an intense and prominent red.”

The actress, who turned 46 on Tuesday, reveals little about her personal life, but some things have been learned through other interviews. She herself said that she knows that not everyone likes her, but those who know her describe her as a “funny and loving” person. She has defended herself from criticism of her behavior in Spain on more than one occasion: “I have always done the press in Spain, always. It hurts me that it is said that it is not so. Whenever I have a movie I give interviews, “he said in a talk with Pablo Motos on the program The Hormiguero.

He is known to collaborate with PETA, the organization that advocates curbing the use of animal skins. That she is very involved with the NGO Proactiva Open Arms that rescues immigrants in the Mediterranean and has not avoided speaking clearly on the issue of refugees. She did it almost two years ago in an interview with EL PA<2FEMININE>S in which she stated: “Europe and the rest of the world cannot turn their back on this gigantic problem, it is not worth looking the other way. It would be horror. If we do not accept to face this fact, what will happen? “, She reflected.” We must invest in education in their countries, help in the areas where they are experiencing the worst. You have to ask yourself: what horror are they fleeing from, what atrocity are they living to flee their homes and cross the sea like that, with their babies in their arms?

At the San Sebastián Film Festival, she spoke about how her childhood dreams had come true in her speech after receiving the Donostia Award: “My dreams in my childhood were mainly two: to be able one day to become a mother and to be able to dedicate myself to my passion : to interpret. ”And he added:“ Thanks to my two precious children and the most wonderful travel companion you can have and he, yes, was also included in my dreams, ”he said, addressing Javier Bardem.