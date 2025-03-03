Red carpet
The Spanish actress chose a dress with draped, flyers, cape and buttons, and a unique hairstyle
White So it was Penelope Cruz to the 2025 Oscars. Faithful to its headboard, Chanel, the Spanish chose a female and delicate model with a halter neck, draped body with diamond brooches simulating buttons and flyers on the satin skirt.
As if that were not enough, the dress has side layers that leave the neck and some tail.
Penelope Cruz complemented his outfit with slopes also of diamonds and his long dark mane overturned towards a shoulder.
