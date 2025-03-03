

03/03/2025



Updated at 01: 12h.





White So it was Penelope Cruz to the 2025 Oscars. Faithful to its headboard, Chanel, the Spanish chose a female and delicate model with a halter neck, draped body with diamond brooches simulating buttons and flyers on the satin skirt.

Penelope Cruz in the Oscar 2025





As if that were not enough, the dress has side layers that leave the neck and some tail.

Penelope Cruz complemented his outfit with slopes also of diamonds and his long dark mane overturned towards a shoulder.