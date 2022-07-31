With a social thriller that focuses on the economic crisis and another film set in Rome in the 70s, the Spanish Penélope Cruz returns to the awards season at the Venice Film Festival (from August 31 to September 10), where she won the year past as best actress with the film Madres paralleles by Pedro Almodóvar, a work that gave her another Oscar nomination.

The film L’immensità (The immensity) by the Italian Emanuele Crialese competes for the Golden Lion. The film – with which Penélope Cruz could win her first Academy Award for best actress – deals with the crisis of a couple with three children who He has just moved into an apartment in Rome. Italian media, such as Ciak Magazine, quoted what the filmmaker said.

“The immensity is the film that I have always looked for: it has always been ‘my next film’, but each time it gave way to another story, as if I had never felt ready, mature, safe enough,” said the filmmaker who has been nominated in Venice twice, first for Golden Door, winner of the Silver Lion for Revelation in Acting, and for Terraferma, which won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize.

“It is a film about memory that needed a greater distance, a different consciousness. Like all my works, after all, it is above all a film about the family: about the innocence of children and about their relationship with a mother who could only come to life in the artistic and human encounter with Penélope Cruz, with her sensitivity and her extraordinary ability to interact with three very young non-actors who have never acted before,” Crialese said of the Spanish actress.

In the official section there are 22 more films that compete for the Golden Lion, among them, the long-awaited Blonde by Andrew Dominik, Bardo, false chronicle of a few truths, by Alejandro González Iñárritu, The son by Florian Zeller and with the performance of Anthony Hopkins, Noah Baumbach’s White Noise and Todd Field’s Tár, starring Cate Blanchett.

Producer of “On the Margins”

On the other hand, the nomination of the filmmaker Juan Diego Botto with his first film En los Margins means another credit for Cruz as a producer. “I’ve always been excited about telling new stories and contributing to the storytelling process. That is why I have decided to form Moonlyon with The Mediapro Studio”, he explained after presenting his own film production company at the end of April.

“On the margins” stars her and competes in the Horizons category, which will be chaired by the filmmaker Isabel Coixet. “It is a film about family, love and solidarity. The countdown of three characters with three intertwined stories that try to stay afloat and survive 24 key hours that can forever change the course of their lives”, describes Efe.

Characters. In the movies “On the Margins” and in “The Immensity”. Photo: composition La Republica/diffusion

Meanwhile, Botto added that the cast is going to excite the jury and the critics. “They are magnificent, they are going to move the spectators.”

Along with the Oscar winner for Blue Jasmine and the Cuban Ana de Armas who plays Marilyn Monroe, Penélope Cruz will be one of the stars who will walk the red carpet of the so-called oldest festival in the world.

Venice will also see the short film “Look at me”, by the British Sally Potter and starring Cruz’s husband, Javier Bardem, and brings Chris Rock, the host of the eventful Oscar ceremony, back to a gala. was interrupted by the aggression of Will Smith.