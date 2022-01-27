WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Contracts for the purchase of used homes in the United States fell for the second straight month in December, amid record low inventories.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 3.8% last month to 117.7. Outstanding sales were down in all four US regions.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted contracts, which typically turn into sales after a month or two, would drop 0.2%. Outstanding sales declined 6.9% in December compared to the same period in 2020.

“Pending home sales slowed towards the end of 2021 as the dwindling supply of homes offered consumers very few options,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR.

The acute shortage of used homes on the market is hurting sales. Despite rising mortgage rates, which along with high home prices are reducing affordability, demand for housing is expected to remain strong this year.

“The market will likely see a slight decrease in sales as mortgage rates continue to rise,” Yun said.

In 2021, 6.12 million used homes were sold in total, the highest number since 2006 and an 8.5% jump from 2020.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it should start raising interest rates in March to tame high inflation.

(By Lucia Mutikani)

