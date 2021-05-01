These are decisive hours for the government of the City of Buenos Aires. They await the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice with a peculiar situation: they must answer for a Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) that is no longer valid, but that may be the key to new restrictions signed by President Alberto Fernández.

The central point is the recognition of Buenos Aires autonomy, but for these hours the authorities analyze expand the terms of the first amparo to discuss the new DNU.

What is Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s legal protection for not complying with the new DNU? It is the question under analysis. The decision is made, the head of the Buenos Aires government will open schools on Monday. Follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health of the City that continues to maintain that no indicators that demonstrate what has already been argued: that schools are not a great source of contagion.

On the other hand, Larreta’s cabinet relies on two things. The Buenos Aires justice fifteen days ago ordered the City to guarantee the dictation of face-to-face classes, by giving rise to an injunction presented by two non-governmental organizations of teachers and parents, who demanded that the educational establishments remain open.

That ruling did not speak of deadlines, but rather a specific action, judicial sources explained to Clarion. But, in addition, according to the head of Government himself, the opinion of the Attorney General, Eduardo Casal, agrees with them. In his brief, on Thursday afternoon, the chief prosecutor considered that rigorous epidemiological data and arguments to support the temporary closure of schools are lacking.

Due to the lack of fundamentals in a subject that inside in 600,000 students, the Prosecutor considered that DNU 241/2021 that ceased to be in force on Friday, it was unconstitutional. That opinion presented before the Supreme Court it is not binding, but fixed a criterion that was mentioned by Larreta when he announced that schools will remain open.

At that point, Casal recognized the autonomy of the City regarding the administration and determination of education in its jurisdiction. He acknowledged, however, that the state has police power in crisis situations such as the one currently living with the Covid pandemic, but that this must have when making decisions, good foundations not to overwhelm autonomy recognized by the Constitution.

The legal discussion focuses on if these proposals are enough to not comply with the new DNU that it again suspended until May 21 the dictation of face-to-face classes in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA). Rodríguez Larreta said that the initial, special and primary level will continue in the Buenos Aires jurisdiction with face-to-face classes. And he proposed a bimodal system for secondary and adult school.

There are 2,359 educational units involved in the discussion that increasingly strains the relationship between the Casa Rosada and the City.

“We are awaiting the ruling of the Supreme Court and with the conviction of the autonomous nature of the City of Buenos Aires established by the Constitution, we maintain the presence of the classes“, they maintained from the surroundings of Larreta.

The Attorney General had also unofficially stated that it is the highest court that must order the situation to avoid a new judicialization of the issue that involves only in the Federal Capital also more than 100,000 teachers and non-teachers.

During the last weeks, the debate on the schools led to various judicial presentations in which judges of the federal contentious administrative jurisdiction intervened, whose ruling was signed by Esteban Furnari had ordered the schools to be closed, giving rise to a request from Carlos Zannini, the Treasury Attorney.

On the other hand, that discussed the ruling of Chamber IV of the Buenos Aires Appeals Chamber that had ordered Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to guarantee the opening of the educational units and finally, the protection before the Supreme Court.

