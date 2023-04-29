Not declaring the Income Tax can cause the taxpayer’s CPF to be “regularized pending”. And this can bring some “headaches” to the citizen. If this is your case, Estadão brings a guide, based on information from the Federal Revenue, so that the situation is resolved.

The first thing is to understand what is happening with the document. Other situations may leave the CPF irregular, but let’s focus on Income Tax.

If the CPF is “pending regularization”, the taxpayer must access the e-CAC, the Revenue portal, to check which statement may be pending. It is always recommended to have silver or gold access in the federal government system – Gov.br – for unrestricted access to the platform.

After identifying which one has a problem, regularization will be necessary, which can be done already within the e-CAC, delivering a rectification, for example. The process may take longer if there is a need to present documents to the Tax Authorities.

According to information from the official website of the government agency, “your CPF will be regular as soon as the declaration is processed. Usually, the next day the problem will be solved.”

Who has to declare IR?

People who received taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2022 will need to present the rendering of accounts to the Tax Authorities. This category fits, for example, the salary received by a professional who works under the CLT regime.

And it is always important to remember two points: taxable income is only part of one of the items that require the delivery of the IR, which means that it is important to look at all of them, so that there is no risk of error; and the data to be completed this year refer to the calendar year – or base year – 2022. To check the other seven items that require accountability to the Tax Authorities, click here.

Check the 2023 IR refund calendar

1st batch: May 31

2nd batch: June 30th

3rd batch: July 31st

4th batch: August 31st

5th batch: September 29