This day, with the permission of my excellent friend Marco de Luna Mata, from Zacatecas, Zac. I appropriate some of your ideas, which as always excite and motivate me, to translate them into this message.

Mexico already enjoys 200 years of freedom, and although it is true, we free ourselves from the foreign yoke, We have not managed to get rid of what we put on each other every day when fighting against our compatriot.

Japan, a country that learned the lesson of Second World War, expresses the teacher moon frame, “He started a war and lost it when he received two atomic bombs on his territory (1945).

After the war, the winning country (USA) He held out his hand to overcome his catastrophe.

Today Japan is a great power with economic and political independence, a developed and wealthy nation.

It has the fastest and most futuristic trains; a large merchant fleet; passenger lines and leading self-defense air force”. Japan is a proud, dignified, educated and united country who knew how to get up when life knocked him down.

“Something that Mexicans still haven’t learned after 200 years of independence.”

We are not fully convinced strive “to raise the Dignified and United Mexico of our dreams”.

We have not learned that we are not an island in the international sea of ​​nations, nor are we the backyard of any of them.

“Other countries would like to have the natural resources that we have, which unfortunately we have been systematically destroying.

Perhaps the Mayans and other pre-Hispanic peoples would die of sadness and shame.”

Today we reject the recent past, and we do not lack reason, but we do lack it when we do not recognize anything positive in it.

“In 1960 we were 24 million inhabitants and we proudly saw the Mexican army marching past, with its cavalry; we felt protected, there were no cartels or mafias that killed children, women, youth, working men, policemen or soldiers”

Today, we cannot say the same, but neither can we affirm that there is a firm and determined strategy to end violence, we refuse to acknowledge our responsibility in it, we justify ourselves by pointing to the past as guilty and thereby limiting our improvement.

Mexico has not stopped being poor, but it has not seen a citizenry united and determined to end poverty.

We suffer from other evils, perhaps more toxic, among the main ones, one could point out: corruption, polarization, conformism and the accumulation of politicians who eternally live on our taxes, always dispatching with the big spoon.

I hope that one day our people will say: “It is time to place national interests above partisan or personal ones”

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you