As if it were a ‘gangster’ movie, Fuenlabrada and Majorca are measured in the Fernando Torres with many pending accounts, with themselves and with their rivals (follow the game live on AS.com). Oltra’s band, euphoric after their meritorious victory in Butarque, has a great debt with its stadium since the azulones they don’t win in it since September 26. And the fans, from the sofa in their homes, are already crying out for a victory. On the other hand, the pupils of Luis Garcia have marked this game in red on the calendar due to the importance of the rival, the Fuenlabrada has defeated twice: in domestic competition in They are Moix and in the Cup King. A matter of pride.

Comes the Fuenlabrada wanting to take an important leap towards salvation and, incidentally, spice up the direct promotion positions. The victory against Leganés gave confidence to the team’s plan and the work week has been hard, but pleasant. In addition, that eternal list of casualties seems to be decreasing, Iban Salvador and Pol Valentin have already trained on the pitch, and we would only have to regret the admission to the infirmary of Feuillassier.

However, the eleven chosen from Oltra to be outgoing will be the same as in the cucumber fiefdom, except for a few exceptions. Iribas would come back to the side to the detriment of a Sotillos more than compliant during his absence and Pathé Ciss would also return to the engine room with a Cristobal who improves every game with his 36 years in tow. Just like good wine. If Cristóbal is a proven veteran, Pulido is exciting youth. The center-back, who like Belman is already owned by Fuenlabrada, has won a gap in the rear and it is Juanma and Diéguez who compete for the place to be his dance partner.

The Majorca, for his part, has a dilemma with participating in the last duel of the day. Close the thirty-first date knowing the rest of results It is a double-edged sword that translates into pressure and / or motivation in equal parts and Mallorca knows that need to win or at least score to regain the first position, snatched by Espanyol, and that he had before the start of the day. The visit to Fuenlabrada is the first match of a stroke of three in six days, key moment of the season for Majorcan aspirations. All this without counting on the presence in the Madrid team of a coach, Jose Luis Oltra, who passed through the island although that was more than six years ago.

Go on outside the team due to injury, Amath, the top scorer of Luis García Plaza’s team that, before so many games in such a short time, is considering rotations. They’re not here the internationals Valjent (who also saw the fifth yellow card in the last game), Trajkovski and Junior Lake, although these last two are hardly counting for the technician. In the center of the defense Russo will supply the Valjent’s absence.

KEYS TO THE MATCH

Maintain the dynamic

Fuenlabrada managed to see the door twice on the previous day and also left a clean sheet. His excellent match in Butarque that they will want to repeat against Mallorca.

Find yourself with your best level

Regain your self-esteem after two consecutive stumbles with a loss and a draw if you do not want to miss the train of direct promotion.

Cut the kill streak

Whether due to injury or penalty, the home team loses one player per day. A disastrous season in that sense for those of Fernando Torres.

No aim visitor

Re-scoring after two straight games without a goal against Sporting and Oviedo is key for a vermilion team that has the injured Amath as its top scorer.

ASES TO FOLLOW

Thorny

The talaverano made a sensational match against Leganés, coming off the bench and aiming for his first start with the Kirika jacket.

Save Seville

Just renewed at 37 years old, he is the brain of the team; the entire game of the Son Moix team goes through their boots.