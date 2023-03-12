Former Vice President of the United States Mike Pence said on Saturday (11) that former President Donald Trump will have to answer to history for his role in the 2021 attack on the Capitol, the American press reported.

“President Trump was wrong,” Pence declared in a speech at the annual Gridiron dinner in Washington, an event hosted by journalists that attracts the country’s top politicians.

The statement could widen the gap between the two former allies, who have been in turmoil since Pence refused to follow Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election result to stay in power.

“I had no right to reverse the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone in the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” Pence said, according to several American media outlets.

Some of the thousands of people who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 chanted that Pence should be hanged, which forced the then Vice President to seek safety.

Trump has announced his intention to run for a new presidential term in the 2024 election and Pence has indicated he may also run for the Republican nomination.

In general, the Gridiron dinner is a light event, with comedy numbers and musical performances. And at first, Pence tried to be funny.

“I will wholeheartedly, unreservedly support the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 – if that’s me,” he said.

But the criticism of Trump at the end of his speech came as a surprise. At this time, Pence stated that there was an issue he would not joke about.

“The American people have a right to know what happened on Capitol Hill on January 6th,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

“But make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace. And it is a mockery of decency to portray it any other way,” she added.

Pence’s scathing comments directed at Trump were unscheduled.

“Was at dinner and can confirm @Mike_Pence definitely took the room by surprise – lots of jaws dropped,” tweeted Maryam Mujica, a former State Department official.