Vice President of the United States Mike Pence said he would not remove incumbent American leader Donald Trump from power at the request of the Democrats, reports TASS…

“I do not believe that such a development is in the interests of the United States or is consistent with the country’s constitution,” – said in a letter from Pence to the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

He recalled that last week he did not yield to pressure to go beyond his constitutional powers to determine the results of the elections, and also stressed that he was not going to back down again. In addition, the politician called the actions of the Democrats “political games”.

Trump and Pence are due to step down on January 20 following the inauguration of elected leader and vice president Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. At the same time, the Democrats insist on the impeachment of the Republican, they believe that Trump provoked the rebellion in Washington. Earlier, the “AIF” reported that the House of Representatives has begun impeachment proceedings against Trump.

In addition, Democrat Nancy Pelosi called on Pence to take advantage of the 25th amendment to the country’s constitution, according to which the vice president is the head of state in the event of an early termination of the presidency.