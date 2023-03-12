Former US President Donald Trump will be held responsible for the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. This was announced on March 12 by former vice president in the Trump administration Mike Pence.

The politician believes that statements that he personally could influence the results of the elections in 2020 are not true. Although Trump then argued the opposite, explaining that the vice president has the exclusive right to determine which members of the electoral college can be considered at a joint meeting of the Senate and the House of Representatives of the US Congress when the voting results are officially approved.

“President Trump was wrong. I had no right to cancel the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone in the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump to account,” Pence was quoted as saying. Reuters.

Earlier, on March 4, it was reported that Trump demanded in court that former Vice President Pence be barred from testifying in a court case about alleged attempts to influence the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s lawyers have told Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigation, that they will press for Pence’s suspension from testifying.

Prior to that, on February 10, Pence received a subpoena for questioning in the Donald Trump case. According to media reports, prior to this, Pence’s lawyers had been negotiating with federal prosecutors for almost nine months.

On December 19, 2022, Trump said that holding him accountable for the storming of the Capitol would indicate an attempt to exclude him from the new elections. According to the ex-president, the presentation of similar claims has already failed. Trump himself, against the background of these accusations, stated that he had immunity.

However, on December 23, 2022, it became known that the special committee of the US House of Representatives investigating the attack on the Capitol in January 2021 recommended four criminal cases against the former US president. Trump, in turn, called the report on the investigation into the storming of the Capitol a witch hunt.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Trump, dissatisfied with the results of the 2020 US presidential election and believing that their results were rigged, rioted on Capitol Hill in Washington. Protesters attempted to seize the Capitol building and stormed inside. As a result, the building was destroyed, five people died, including a policeman, several dozen were injured and arrested.