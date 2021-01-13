US Vice President Mike Pence has notified in writing the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi that he is against the use of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which would remove the head of state, Donald Trump, from power. The text of the letter was published by NBC News in Twitter…

“Now that there are only eight days from the presidential term, you and the Democratic faction are demanding that I and the cabinet use the 25th amendment. I do not believe that such actions are in the interests of our country or in accordance with our constitution, ”said Pence.

According to him, the 25th amendment to the Constitution “is not a means of punishment and usurpation,” and its application against Trump “would create a terrible precedent.”

Pence urged Congress to avoid actions that could further split society or lead to increased confrontation.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives issued a resolution to impeach Trump. The Democrats also presented to Congress a resolution to remove the current US president. The politician has been accused of inciting rebellion and “seriously endangering the security of the United States and government institutions.” According to members of the House of Representatives, Trump remains a threat to national security and democracy, because of this he should be removed from office.

The 25th Amendment to the US Constitution was adopted after the death of President John F. Kennedy. It provides for the possibility of removing the head of state in the event of his incapacity, and also allows to resolve situations when the leader’s illness or death does not allow him to either fulfill his duties or resign. Until the inauguration of the new head of state, the vice president will have to act as president.