US Vice President Mike Pence is absent from a scheduled farewell party for President Donald Trump from Washington on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released Tuesday.

The vice president’s schedule includes only his attendance at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and does not mention any other events, confirming previous reports that Pence will not attend Trump’s farewell.

As Pence attends the inauguration, Trump will be the first president in more than 150 years to break tradition and miss the inauguration of his successor.