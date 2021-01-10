Acting Vice President of the United States Michael Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, reports Nbc…

A source familiar with Pence’s decision told the channel’s correspondents.

As previously reported, Biden’s inauguration will take place at the White House on January 20. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will be held in a truncated format and subject to social distancing norms.

The day before, the current American leader Donald Trump announced that he refuses to participate in Biden’s inauguration.