Penarol vs. Millionaires, LIVE: follow the action of the Copa Sudamericana

Millionaires seek their second victory in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2023 in Montevideo, facing Peñarol at the Campeón del Siglo stadium.

After their victory on the first day against Defensa y Justicia in El Campín (3-0), those led by Alberto Gamero want to secure first place in the group, after the Argentine team’s 2-1 victory against América Mineiro on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan team, led by Alfredo Arias, a former Cali and Santa Fe coach, did not have a good debut in the group stage: they lost 4-1 against América Mineiro on the first day.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Peñarol and Millionaires