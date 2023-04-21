Penarol vs. Millionaires, LIVE: follow the action of the Copa Sudamericana

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millonarios trains in Montevideo before facing Peñarol.
Twitter: @MillosFCOficial
Millonarios trains in Montevideo before facing Peñarol.
The game is played at the Campeón del Siglo stadium in Montevideo.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millionaires seek their second victory in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana 2023 in Montevideo, facing Peñarol at the Campeón del Siglo stadium.
After their victory on the first day against Defensa y Justicia in El Campín (3-0), those led by Alberto Gamero want to secure first place in the group, after the Argentine team’s 2-1 victory against América Mineiro on Wednesday.
The Uruguayan team, led by Alfredo Arias, a former Cali and Santa Fe coach, did not have a good debut in the group stage: they lost 4-1 against América Mineiro on the first day.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Peñarol and Millionaires
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Penarol #Millionaires #LIVE #follow #action #Copa #Sudamericana
Leave a Reply