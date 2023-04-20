Millionaires showed against Defensa y Justicia that they have something to fight for the qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. Now, they will have to ratify it this Thursday against a continental soccer legend, Peñarol de Montevideo, in their second game in the group stage (5 pm, with ESPN and Star+ signals).

The Uruguayan team won the Copa Libertadores five times (1960, 1961, 1966, 1982 and 1987), but its recent past is not so rich: after reaching the final of the same tournament in 2011, when it lost to Santos, He has not been able to make laurels green again.

Today, with an old acquaintance on the bench, Peñarol is trying to get back on its feet after a lousy start in the group stage: they were thrashed 4-1 on their visit to América Mineiro.

Arias made Alberto Gamero’s team suffer both with Cali (he eliminated him from this same tournament and prevented him from qualifying in 2020) and with Santa Fe (he took away the option of qualifying for the final of the League last semester, with a 1-1 in the last classic of the year).

Arias lost a key player through injury, defender Sebastián Cristóforo, over the weekend. But that didn’t stop them from moving closer to the Uruguay Apertura tournament title this weekend, thanks to a 2-0 win against Danubio. There are four dates left and Peñarol has 24 points, five more than Defensor Sporting.

Millionaires traveled with two important casualties

Millos, for his part, traveled to Montevideo with two important casualties in the attack: Fernando Uribe was injured again and Luis Carlos Ruiz was left out for family reasons that prevented him from being part of the squad for this match.

DT Alberto Gamero wants to maintain the base that he beat Defensa y Justicia. “It will be a similar roster, I think that game was played well, there was very good intensity and we want to go to Uruguay to look for that result that will leave us fighting for those first places and seek a classification,” the Millonarios coach told Caracol Radio.

Gamero has an important challenge for the future in the tournament, and even more so when the group was matched this Wednesday with the 2-1 victory of Defensa y Justicia against América Mineiro. If he wins this Thursday, he will be the leader of the group.

The antecedent against Peñarol in Conmebol tournaments

Millonarios already played against Peñarol, but in the Copa Libertadores, in 1997. They met first in the group stage, in an area they shared with Nacional de Montevideo and Deportivo Cali.

The Blues lost both games, both by the same score, 2-1. Then they met again in the round of 16: Millos won 2-0 in Bogotá and lost 3-1 in Montevideo, with controversial arbitration. Peñarol qualified by winning in shots from the penalty spot.

