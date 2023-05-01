Yesterday, Sunday, at the Alfredo Harp Helú stadium, in Mexico City, the game between San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants of the Mexico City Series 2023as part of the MLB World Touran initiative of the Major League Baseball, to bring international games to large baseball markets. Prior to the game between the National League West rivals, Maria Leonformer lead singer of Playa Limbo, sang the Mexican National Anthem, making a huge mistake in the first verse.

Instead of singing: “Girdle, oh homeland! Your temples of olive, of peace, the divine archangel, that in heaven your eternal destiny, by the finger of God was written”, María León said: “that in heaven your eternal destiny, a soldier of God wrote”.

In accordance with article 57 of the Law on the National Coat of Arms, Flag and Anthemalso an actress, composer and dancer, 37 years old and originally from Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico, you could be fined from one to two hundred and fifty times the minimum wage.

Another sanction for María León would be an arrest for 36 hours. “The person or persons who, when singing the National Anthem, alter the lyrics, will be sanctioned, depending on the seriousness of the infraction and the condition of the offender, with an economic fine of one to two hundred and fifty times the minimum wage, or with arrest for up to thirty and six hours. If the offense is committed for profit, the fine may be imposed up to the equivalent of one thousand times the minimum wage.”

Through her Twitter account, María León offered apologize for your mistake in singing the Mexican National Anthemmentioning that although there are no excuses, the nerves betrayed her. “With the pain of my heart I apologize for making a mistake in our National Anthem, I have sung it a thousand times, I have studied it to exhaustion, but today, before such an imposing scenario, my nerves and heartbeat betrayed me. from my heart, there is no excuse.”

There were those who supported the singer and others who criticized her. “Is there someone who has never made a mistake in anything, or made a mistake?”, “great for recognizing that we all make mistakes. Cheer up, María”, “precisely for this reason, an artist must rehearse and rehearse, never trust himself, that’s what artists do true professionals”, “why do they normalize making mistakes in the anthem? Every artist prepares the song that they are going to present, every artist with experience has the tools to sing and control the nerve that makes you fail” and more comments.