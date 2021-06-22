The French Grand Prix, historically the scene of many sanctions for non-compliance with the track limits – given the particular conformation of the escape routes on the Paul Ricard circuit – paradoxically did not see no driver sanctioned by Race Direction throughout the weekend. An unusual circumstance, which so far had only occurred in Monte-Carlo this year. After the race the Race Director Michael Masi he explained the reasons for the lack of sanctions against Versappen and Bottas, who on two different occasions went off the track and returned without respecting to the letter the dictates of the stewards. In both circumstances, the drivers in question did not benefit. Furthermore, as specified by the Australian race director, the maneuvers took place safely.

Track limits, Verstappen and Bottas ‘acquitted’ by Masi (FIA)

During the GP, the only investigation took place at the end of the race. To end up under the magnifying glass was Sergio Perez, protagonist of a brief duel with Bottas’ Mercedes for third place. The stewards had speculated that the Mexican had drawn a undue advantage by exiting the track limits in the duel with # 77. Analyzing the videos of the battle between the two, however, it became clear that this was not the case.

“The stewards reviewed the video evidence, positioning and timed timesi – reads the document released by the FIA ​​- and determined that Perez had completed overtaking Bottas by the time he went off the track at Turn 10. This made the episode where he left the track a classic matter of “track limits”. The Stewards also assessed that Perez lost enough ground in the next corner, thus determining that he had not “gained a lasting advantage”.

As for the penalty points that ‘weigh’ on the shoulders of each driver, the worst is Lando Norris, still at eight. Disqualification for a GP would be triggered upon reaching 12 penalty points within 12 months.