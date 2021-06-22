The French Grand Prix, historically the scene of many sanctions for non-compliance with the track limits – given the particular conformation of the escape routes on the Paul Ricard circuit – paradoxically did not see no driver sanctioned by Race Direction throughout the weekend. An unusual circumstance, which so far had only occurred in Monte-Carlo this year. After the race the Race Director Michael Masi he explained the reasons for the lack of sanctions against Versappen and Bottas, who on two different occasions went off the track and returned without respecting to the letter the dictates of the stewards. In both circumstances, the drivers in question did not benefit. Furthermore, as specified by the Australian race director, the maneuvers took place safely.
Track limits, Verstappen and Bottas ‘acquitted’ by Masi (FIA)
During the GP, the only investigation took place at the end of the race. To end up under the magnifying glass was Sergio Perez, protagonist of a brief duel with Bottas’ Mercedes for third place. The stewards had speculated that the Mexican had drawn a undue advantage by exiting the track limits in the duel with # 77. Analyzing the videos of the battle between the two, however, it became clear that this was not the case.
“The stewards reviewed the video evidence, positioning and timed timesi – reads the document released by the FIA - and determined that Perez had completed overtaking Bottas by the time he went off the track at Turn 10. This made the episode where he left the track a classic matter of “track limits”. The Stewards also assessed that Perez lost enough ground in the next corner, thus determining that he had not “gained a lasting advantage”.
As for the penalty points that ‘weigh’ on the shoulders of each driver, the worst is Lando Norris, still at eight. Disqualification for a GP would be triggered upon reaching 12 penalty points within 12 months.
|
Pilot
|
Points
|
Points
Attributed
|
GP
|
Motivation
|
Deadline
|
Lando Norris
|
8
|
2
|
Styria 2020
|
Overtaking with yellow flags
|
10-Jul-21
|
3
|
Turkey 2020
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
14-Nov-21
|
3
|
Azerbaijan 2021
|
Failure to enter the pits with red flag
|
05-Jun-22
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
6
|
2
|
Austria 2020
|
Failure to slow down with yellow flags
|
04-Jul-21
|
2
|
Austria 2020
|
Accident
|
05-Jul-21
|
2
|
Italy 2020
|
Entrance to the pits with closed pit lane
|
06-Sep-21
|
George Russell
|
6
|
3
|
Great Britain 2020
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
01-Aug-21
|
3
|
Turkey 2020
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
14-Nov-21
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
5
|
2
|
Bahrain 2021
|
Accident
|
28-Mar-22
|
3
|
Bahrain 2021
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
27-Mar-22
|
Kimi Raikkonen
|
4
|
1
|
Hungary 2020
|
Incorrect positioning on the grid
|
19-Jul-21
|
1
|
Tuscany 2020
|
Incorrect entry into the pit lane
|
13-Sep-21
|
2
|
Eifel 2020
|
Accident
|
11-Oct-21
|
Sergio Perez
|
4
|
1
|
Spain 2020
|
Failure to comply with blue flags
|
16-Aug-21
|
1
|
Tuscany 2020
|
Accident
|
11-Sep-21
|
2
|
Emilia Romagna 2021
|
Overtaking under the regime of S.Car
|
18-Apr-22
|
Lance Stroll
|
4
|
2
|
Portugal 2020
|
Accident
|
25-Oct-21
|
1
|
Portugal 2020
|
Failure to comply with track limits
|
25-Oct-21
|
1
|
Emilia Romagna 2021
|
Overtaking outside the limits of the track
|
18-Apr-22
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|
3
|
1
|
Great Britain 2020
|
Failure to slow down with S.Car
|
02-Aug-21
|
2
|
Italy 2020
|
Entrance to the pits with closed pit lane
|
06-Sep-21
|
Charles Leclerc
|
3
|
1
|
Styria 2020
|
Obstruction
|
11-Jul-21
|
2
|
Sakhir 2020
|
Accident
|
06-Dec-21
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
3
|
3
|
Azerbaijan 2021
|
Failure to enter the pit lane, as requested, during S.Car
|
06-Jun-22
|
Nikita Mazepin
|
2
|
1
|
Portugal 2021
|
Failure to comply with blue flags
|
2-May-22
|
1
|
Spain 2021
|
Obstruction
|
8-May-22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
1
|
1
|
Emilia Romagna 2021
|
Failure to comply with track limits
|
18-Apr-22
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
1
|
1
|
Russia 2020
|
Failure to comply with Race Direction directions
|
27-Sep-21
|
Esteban Ocon
|
1
|
1
|
F1-70 2020
|
Obstruction
|
08-Aug-21
|
Carlos Sainz
|
1
|
1
|
Turkey 2020
|
Obstruction
|
14-Nov-21
|
Pierre Gasly
|
1
|
1
|
Spain 2021
|
Car out of position at the start
|
9-May-22
