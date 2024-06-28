Contract runs until 2026 and includes making uniforms for games, training and travel

Penalty and the Sesi Bauru volleyball teams signed an unprecedented agreement between the parties on Thursday (June 27, 2024), National Volleyball Day.

The company, which has supported the sport since 1970, and the institution, which has been increasingly standing out on the Brazilian scene, signed a contract until May 2026. The agreement includes the men’s and women’s high-performance volleyball teams.

The partnership includes game uniforms, training uniforms and travel uniforms for athletes and technical committees, as well as Pro 8.0 balls, which are also used by the Paulista Volleyball Federation.

With this, Penalty will be alongside Sesi Bauru in the main competitions in the country, such as the Superliga, Copa Brasil, Supercopa and Campeonato Paulista.

The signed agreement also includes some compensation. Penalty will have activations in the games of the next season, insertions on screens and backdrops, actions on social networks and will have the presence of athletes from the club at brand events.

“The commitment we have to the development of volleyball is expanded today through this partnership with Sesi Bauru. It is a club that has been building a beautiful history, with excellent sporting results and the revelation of new talents. We are excited about the possibilities that, together, we have to build marketing initiatives, with activations during the seasons, in this way we believe that the brand and the institution will benefit, growing side by side throughout these years”highlights Felipe Joseph, sports relations coordinator at Penalty.

For Sesi-SP’s sports and leisure manager, André Avallone, the partnership goes beyond making uniforms. “In addition to providing technical and strategic support, Penalty will also work together with us to market our sports materials, allowing our fans to show their support on match days. We are excited and confident that together we will achieve great things in Brazilian volleyball. We will continue working tirelessly to strengthen the sport, develop our athletes and achieve remarkable results.”.

In the 2023/24 season, the Sesi Bauru men’s team won the Bet7k Superliga title. The women’s team was placed 3rd in the South American Club Championship.