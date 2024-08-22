The Liga MX It continues to undergo changes as time goes by, remembering that it was decided to put an end to promotion and relegation, which generated endless criticism, in addition to the reduction of foreign elements on the field of play, but that is not all, since the top brass continues to look for ways to improve the spectacle.
Now, the Record Diary announced that the directors and owners do not see it as a bad idea to implement the penalty shootout every time there is a tie in the regular phase of the match, with which, one and two points would be distributed, with the winner taking the latter, as was experienced in the Leagues Cup 2024.
“There are owners and managers who, after watching the Leagues Cup, said ‘how interesting the issue became with the penalties, it was exciting, why don’t we give an extra point in Liga MX to whoever wins in a penalty shootout’”wrote the journalist Rene Tovar.
And although the president of the Liga MX, Mikel Arriolais also one of those who supports the notion of adding this spectacle to Mexican soccer, however, the same sports newspaper reported that it must first be discussed at an owners’ meeting.
The same source claims that it could help the show, although there could also be a lot of speculation regarding the result, ‘a situation that would put the development of the game in real jeopardy’. And even if this were approved by the directors, it would take time to be implemented, with a tentative date being the summer of 2025.
