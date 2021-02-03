D.he penalty specialists from SSV Jahn Regensburg crowned their comeback qualities against 1. FC Köln and made it into the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup for the first time. The second division soccer club turned a 2-0 deficit in a thrilling cup fight and built the first division among the best eight teams in eleven years for the Rhineland first division team at 6: 5 (2: 2, 2: 2) after penalties.

As in the first two rounds, the Regensburg team proved to be a more ripped-off team in the knockout duels between the shooter and the goalkeeper. The Cologne coach Markus Gisdol, however, missed the decision on Wednesday evening in regular time when Emmanuel Dennis (78th minute) failed with a hand penalty. As the last remaining Bavarian representative, SSV Jahn is now looking forward to the solo circumnavigator Boris Herrmann, who will hold the four encounters on Sunday as part of the ARD “Sportschau” (6.30pm).

“We ran a lot against us, the penalty shoot-out was emblematic of the whole game,” said FC goalkeeper Timo Horn after the game at Sky: “If you lead 2-0, you have to be able to claim that over time In contrast, there was great joy in the Regensburg camp. “It’s very nice, we were the underdog, but we believed in ourselves and never gave up,” said Scott Kennedy.

Ismail Jakobs (4th minute) and loaned Dennis with his debut goal (22nd) for FC gave Cologne the lead in a spectacular first half. Kennedy (35.) and Jann George (44.) equalized for the Regensburg team under the floodlights. Jahn goalkeeper Alex Meyer (78th) kept the home side in play with a hand penalty from Dennis before it went into extra time. In the penalty shootout, Max Besuschkow was the match winner, who converted the decisive penalty.

The first half was already tough: four goals, two injury-related substitutions (Kennedy for Sebastian Nachreiner and Benno Schmitz for Marius Wolf) and a disallowed goal by Schmitz in the 39th minute due to offside.

The Cologne team had to survive the first eddy before kick-off. After fan protests, the club decided not to work with a new media boss that had already been selected. During the selection process mistakes were made, admitted club president Werner Wolf and managing director Alexander Wehrle.

The start in the Upper Palatinate was really good for them. Jakobs with the first conclusion of the game and the Nigerian Dennis took advantage of the mistakes in the Regensburg defensive around the uncertain Jan Elvedi. It was the first goals against the DFB Cup for Cologne goalkeeper Horn this season.



That’s it: The Cologne professionals in the yellow jerseys can only look after Jahn Regensburg.

But the home side around Andreas Albers, who is strong in aerial combat, are known for their comeback qualities. Kennedy took advantage of an unintentional assist by Jannes Horn after a corner to the connecting gate, Albers headed for George’s equalizer before the break whistle.

The pace of the first half was missing after the break. Even if Benedikt Gimber (49th) for Jahn or Cologne’s Salih Özcan (63rd) each had the chance to lead by head. Meyer saved the hosts from an early knockout with a saved penalty that Elvedi had caused