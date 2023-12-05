What happened in Las Vegas

One of the most discussed and controversial episodes of the last season is what happened in the Free Practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, returned to Formula 1 for the first time in 41 years. On that occasion, on the street circuit of the Strip, a manhole rose shortly before the passage of the Ferrari Carlos Sainzwith the Spaniard involuntarily hitting him at full speed causing heavy damage to the car.

The penalty

Having no fault in the accident, it was thought that Race Direction would not impose a penalty on the #55 for battery replacement, destroyed after the collision. However, contrary to general expectations and to the Spaniard’s anger, the Commission instead penalized the Ferrari driver with the relegation of 10 positions on the gridgenerating a strong climate of disapproval both within Ferrari and in the paddock and among enthusiasts.

Warwick’s explanation

On that night of testing, the former British driver Derek Warwick was present as Commissioner together with three other colleagues, and over the recent years Autosport Awards he returned to talk about the episode, admitting the mistakes made but at the same time considering them inevitable: “It’s a difficult job for a steward, as for a referee, and we have to be impartial, strict and tough sometimes even when it hurts us – explained the winner of the 1992 24 Hours of Le Mans – the penalty we had to give Sainz in Las Vegas, it seemed wrong to us, and it waswe worked very hard to make sure that didn’t happen, but they are the rules“.

The attempt at exemption

Still in relation to the decision made, Warwick admitted that the Stewards would also have been ready to grant one exception for “unfortunate and unusual extenuating circumstances”, always if the regulation had allowed this type of intervention, which however was not possible. Precisely for this reason, the former Renault and Brabham driver considered the penalty to Sainz inevitable.