Carlos Sainz was sanctioned by the Race Stewards in Australia for having sent Fernando Alonso into a spin in Turn-1 at the third start following the second red flag shown for Kevin Magnussen’s knockout due to a broken wheel rim. The Ferrari driver received a five-second penalty, which due to the final parade behind the Safety Car inevitably took the Spanish driver out of the points. Sainz and team principal Frederic Vasseur did not digest the fact that the Commissioners imposed the penalty without listening to the Spanish rider’s point of view on the offending episode.

The audit right it is a tool available to the teams to contest the decisions taken by the Race Commissioners. To ‘reopen the case’ it is necessary for the team in question to bring out and make available to the Stewards new relevant elements which were not available to the Commissioners at the time of the decision taken ‘directly’.

Rarely has the audit right been exercised successfully for the stables. In 2020 in Austria, for example, three penalty positions were imposed on the starting grid against Lewis Hamilton for failure to comply with the yellow flags. To provide the Race Direction with the relevant ‘new’ element compared to a few hours earlier it was Red Bull that through images of a 360° camera pointed out that Hamilton had not complied with the yellow flag. After the events of Abu Dhabi 2021, however, Mercedes has decided to withdraw the right to review on the eve of the FIA ​​Award Gala. In this case, therefore, the right of revision was not rejected, but it was not even taken into consideration due to the effect of the step backwards by Mercedes.

In 2019, the review right requested by Ferrari for the five-second penalty imposed on Vettel in Canada was unsuccessful (and this is precisely the precedent to which Karun Chandhok ironically referred). In 2021, however, Aston Martin tried to overturn the disqualification of Sebastian Vettel in Hungary for insufficient fuel at the end of the race, while Mercedes in Brazil protested against the failure to penalize Max Verstappen in the race for having ‘widened’ the trajectory of the Descida do Lago in moment he was attacked on the outside by Lewis Hamilton. In 2022, however, a very special case in Austin: Haas protested against Race Direction’s failure to intervene against Fernando Alonso who finished the race without a mirror, an element that detached in the final following the take-off following contact with Lance Stroll. The more than legitimate protest of Haas was, however, tainted by a formal defect given that it was presented out of time in terms of timing.