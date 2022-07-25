The French GP was certainly not one to remember for Ferrari, with the Prancing Horse which had to suffer the sensational withdrawal of Charles Leclerc while he was in command of the race. The only F1-75 reached the finish line was that of Carlos Sainz, excellent fifth under the checkered flag after having recovered from the 19th position of the starting grid. The Spaniard also dreamed of a podium for a few laps, before the conservative strategy of the Ferrari wall stopped him about ten laps from the end of the race to secure fifth place.

To complicate Sainz’s Sunday, however, there was also a error during the first pit stop. In fact, the Spaniard left too early from his lay-by, after a stop that had already been quite long by Ferrari’s standards, ending up clearly hindering Alex Albon’s Williams who was arriving to make the stop in turn. Inevitably, by return of post, the penalty for Sainz, inflicted by the stewards. A ‘classic’ penalty, i.e. five seconds of penalty to be served either in the following pit stop or – if the Spaniard had continued to the checkered flag without stopping – to be added to the final race time.

In the confusion of those moments, however, at the pit wall of the Maranello team, not everyone understood the situation perfectly. So on the radio the track engineer of Carlos Sainz, Riccardo Adamihe opened with his pilot communicating one penalty of 5 seconds with stop & go. In that case the red # 55 would have had to enter the pit lane, stand still for five seconds on the pitch without anyone being able to touch the car and then start again. An operation that, thanks to the very slow pit lane of the Paul Ricard, would have cost almost 40 seconds. Sainz, however, kept his concentration from his cockpit, promptly correcting his track engineer before the communication error could lead to some mess.

Lap 25/53

Adami: “Unfortunately we have a stop & go penalty of 5 seconds when you stop at the next pit stop”.

Sainz: “It’s not a stop & go! It is a 5 second penalty“.

Adami: “5 seconds penalty. Sorry, 5 seconds penalty ”.