Traffic offenders and the government cannot do without each other. In principle it is quite clear. There are rules to ensure that it is not complete chaos on the roads. In the Netherlands, the rules are being tightened considerably. Not only do we want to be able to drive safely, but we also want to emit as little as possible. So we struggle at 100 km/h in a row.

But there’s another sting: revenue. In the Netherlands, something quickly becomes a violation and the fines are hefty. And we have a nice surprise for you: it’s only going to get worse. The fines will not only become more expensive, it will also be easier to round off and there will be some collection costs on top.

Penalty rates for 2023

The reason is quite simple: high inflation. Not only the Dutch resident is disappointed, but the government as well. Nowadays we already score far fewer fines, because we are more and more adhering to the rules of De Staat. So perhaps this way we can compensate for the lost income.

We have listed some striking fine rates for 2023, especially for you:

Offence Penalty rates for 2023 Do not show registration certificate 50 euros Parking wrong 110 euros Standing still in the wrong location 110 euros No lighting in built-up areas 110 euros Not wearing a seat belt 160 euros Not a valid MOT 160 euros Indicate wrong direction 160 euros Running wrong lights 160 euros Driving on worn tires 160 euros Paste left 240 euros More passengers than seats in car 240 euros Overtake on the right 280 euros Unnecessary hooting and tuttering 280 euros Not giving priority 280 euros Driving with a leaking engine 280 euros Holding phone 380 euros Driving with a broken exhaust 320 euros Too loud exhaust 320 euros no insurance 400 euros Cycling too fast up to 10 km/h 40 euros Cycling too fast above 10 km/h 60 euros Holding banana in car Free Driving 20 km/h too slowly Free Listen to the Radio 10 news Free

small note, all these amounts are still provisional. The House of Representatives is currently in a conclave about it. There are some parties who think it is nonsense that the fines are made even higher. The Hague Good people parry that with ‘they are easy to avoid fines’. Well, if that is the argument, the police state will increase the pressure and make every fine 5,000 euros.

