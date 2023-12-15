Charged for 2024

The 2023 season ended with the 22nd and final GP on the calendar in Abu Dhabi, but it can be said that all the drivers' thoughts are already turned to next year. For a few, if not for anyone, the objective will be to reconfirm themselves, as in the case of world champion Max Verstappen, while that of the majority of competitors will obviously be to improve results that have gone below expectations or in any case too far from excessive power. of Red Bull. The energy and the motivation are there, but as always we still have to do it be careful on the track.

Penalty points

In 2023, in fact, the desire to make a comeback in the rankings has often turned into overtaking or risky maneuvers, some of which ended with contacts or violations of the sporting regulations. For this reason, the drivers responsible were sanctioned with the addition of penalty points on their FIA Superlicence. The rule, introduced in 2014, provides for the application of one or more points (depending on the severity of the action) for all drivers who commit infringements on the track during a GP.

The risk of disqualification

Twelve months after the point was assigned, the latter is eliminated, with the Super License gradually returning to zero if no other infringements occur. However, just in case a pilot were to reach or exceed a total of 12 pointsthe competitor comes disqualified for the next match, with absence automatically revoking all accumulated points. Consequently, the 2024 season will start with the negative memories of the past, even if none of the drivers who will appear on the grid (curiously the same as in 2023) are seriously at risk. The person who 'sinned' the most was the vice-world champion Sergio Perezcurrently stopped at 7 points. However, the Mexican will have to be careful until September, when he will see all the points accumulated disappear and return to zero, thus removing the risk of a possible disqualification. Below is the list of pilots who suffered sanctions last year, combined with that of those who will leave in 2024 without any problem of this kind.