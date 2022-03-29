It was quite predictable that the Saudi Arabian GP moved the waters not only in the world championship standings of drivers and constructors but also in the – certainly less noble – ‘classification’ of penalty points, which takes into account all infringements of the regulations committed by pilots in the last 12 months. If a driver reaches the quota of 12 penalty points, the disqualification for a Grand Prix is ​​automatically triggered. The Jeddah weekend saw protagonists, from this point of view, in particular many drivers who were not yet on the ‘bad list’. In fact, they received a sanction between Saturday and Sunday Daniel Ricciardo – punished for an obstruction in qualifying with three penalty positions on the grid – Zhou Guanyu And Alex Albon.

The two Asian drivers, on the other hand, broke the rules in the race: the first by overtaking beyond the limits of the track, the second causing the accident with Lance Stroll in turn 1 which also affected the final phase of the GP. Zhou received a penalty point and a five-second penalty, to which a drive-through was added, however, due to the mess committed by his mechanics, who did not correctly serve the first penalty. Albon instead, having retired after contact with Stroll, will pay three penalty positions on the grid in the next GP.

Following the disciplinary measures that hit these three pilots, they still have a clean ‘criminal record’ Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Mick Schumacher. The figure is particularly relevant especially for the two Ferrari drivers, who are likely to compete for the world titles against the home duo Red Bull Verstappen-Perez. The two standard bearers of Milton Keynes have in fact seven penalty points each on the back and in particular the reigning world champion will not discard any until September. This could provide an advantage, especially in ‘hand-to-hand’ duels, to Leclerc and Sainz, who will have less to lose in the event of any penalty.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP Motivation Expiration Yuki Tsunoda 8 1 Emilia Romagna 2021 Failure to comply with track limits 18-Apr-22 1 Styria 2021 Obstruction 26-Jun-22 1 Austria 2021 Incorrect entry into the pit lane 05-Jul-22 1 Austria 2021 Incorrect entry into the pit lane 05-Jul-22 2 Brazil 2021 Accident 14-Nov-22 2 Saudi Arabia 2021 Accident 05-Dec-22 Max Verstappen 7 2 Italy 2021 Accident 12-Sep-22 2 Qatar 2021 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 21-Nov-22 1 Saudi Arabia 2021 I take advantage of leaving the track 05-Dec-22 2 Saudi Arabia 2021 Accident 05-Dec-22 Sergio Perez 7 2 Emilia Romagna 2021 Overtaking under the regime of S.Car 18-Apr-22 2 Austria 2021 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jul-22 2 Austria 2021 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jul-22 1 Italy 2021 I take advantage of leaving the track 12-Sep-22 Nicholas Latifi 6 3 Azerbaijan 2021 Failure to enter the pit lane, as requested, during S.Car 06-Jun-22 3 Austria 2021 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 04-Jul-22 Lance Stroll 5 1 Emilia Romagna 2021 Overtaking outside the limits of the track 18-Apr-22 2 Hungary 2021 Accident 01-Aug-22 2 Russia 2021 Accident 26-Sep-22 Lando Norris 5 3 Azerbaijan 2021 Failure to enter the pits with red flag 05-Jun-22 2 Austria 2021 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jul-22 Valtteri Bottas 5 2 Styria 2021 Dangerous driving in the pit lane 25-Jun-22 2 Hungary 2021 Accident 01-Aug-22 1 Qatar 2021 Failure to slow down with yellow flag 21-Nov-22 Pierre Gasly 3 1 Spain 2021 Car out of position at the start 9-May-22 2 Turkey 2021 Accident 10-Oct-22 Esteban Ocon 3 2 Bahrain 2022 Accident 20-Mar-23 1 Italy 2021 Lack of space for another car and collision 12-Sep-22 Lewis Hamilton 2 2 Great Britain 2021 Accident 18-Jul-22 Fernando Alonso 2 2 Turkey 2021 Accident 10-Oct-22 Alex Albon 2 2 Saudi Arabia 2022 Accident 27-Mar-22 George Russell 1 1 Great Britain 2021 Accident 17-Jul-22 Sebastian Vettel 1 1 Austria 2021 Obstruction 03-Jul-22 Daniel Ricciardo 1 1 Saudi Arabia 2022 Obstruction 26-Mar-23 Zhou Guanyu 1 1 Saudi Arabia 2022 I take advantage of leaving the track 27-Mar-23 See also Europe, here's the big chip plan | FormulaPassion.it

Without penalty – Schumacher, Sainz, Leclerc

Reprimands:

Pilot Reprimands (for driving offenses) GP Motivation Date Yuki Tsunoda 1 Bahrain 2022 Obstruction 18-Mar-22 Lance Stroll 1 Bahrain 2022 Obstruction 18-Mar-22 Alex Albon 1 Saudi Arabia 2022 Obstruction 27-Mar-22