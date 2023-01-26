As the way to the world championship 2023 is getting closer and closer, the relationship between this last world championship and the 2022 season will still remain alive. This, at least, with regard to the infractions or errors committed by the pilots in the past year, which cost the 20 participants the addition of penalty points on their Superlicences.

Finding himself momentarily in the worst condition is the new Alpine driver, Pierre Gasly, the most ‘undisciplined’ in 2022 at the wheel of the AlphaTauri. The Frenchman, as repeatedly underlined, has collected a total of 10 points out of 12 maximum. This means that, in the event of one or two breaches of the sporting regulations on the track before the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Gasly will be liable to a one-race disqualification. Otherwise, the transalpine will see his ‘score’ decrease more and more, until his total disappearance scheduled for 30 October. Gasly is also the only one to find himself in double figures, followed by Lance Stroll (at 8) and by Alexander Albon, stopped at 7.

Different speech for all the riders belonging to the three top teams: Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari. While Russell ‘dominates’ this special standings with 4 points, behind him are the Red Bull duo, with Perez and Verstappen both stopped 2 points behind. The discipline of the Ferrari fans should be underlined, with Leclerc with only one point and Sainz even zero, exactly like the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Of note, among the drivers participating in the last world championship, Hamilton’s former teammate, Valtteri Bottasalso without penalty.

PILOT TEAM PENALTY POINTS POINT REMOVAL Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 -2 (May 22) -3 (July 10) -2 (October 9) -2 (October 23) -1 (October 30) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 8 -2 (April 9) -1 (April 10) -2 (October 23) -3 (November 12) Alexander Albon Williams 7 -2 (March 26) -1 (May 22) -1 (May 29) -2 (July 9) -1 (October 1st) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 6 -3 (May 8) -1 (June 19) -2 (November 12) Esteban Ocon Alpine 5 -2 (March 30) -1 (May 29) -2 (July 24) Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 4 -1 (March 26) -2 (July 10) -1 (July 24) Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 4 -23 July) -2 (September 9) George Russell Mercedes 4 -2 (July 10) -2 (October 23) Kevin Magnussen Haas 3 -2 (May 8) -1 (September 11) Lando Norris McLaren 3 -1 (July 10) -2 (November 13) Sergio Perez Red Bull 2 -2 (October 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull 2 -2 (November 13) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1 -1 (November 9) Vallteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Carlos Sainz Ferrari Nyck de Vries Alfa Romeo Oscar Piastri McLaren Nico Hulkenberg Haas Logan Sargeant Williams