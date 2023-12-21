The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) threatens soft drink manufacturers with a penalty. They have to collect 90 percent of the bottles they sell via the deposit system, but they are nowhere near achieving that. Last year they reached 68 percent, partly due to a shortage of 'collection points'.

According to the producers, it will take until the end of 2026 before they reach 90 percent. The ILT calls this “not acceptable”. That is why there should be more collection points, such as deposit machines.

The Netherlands now has 4,100, and this should increase to 9,500 before January 1, 2026. For each point that has not been set up, the Inspectorate imposes a penalty. The amount is not yet known. Manufacturers must also set up a public campaign to make people aware that they can return their bottles for a deposit.





Waste fund

For plastic bottles, just like beer bottles, for example, the producers are jointly responsible for ensuring that enough is recycled. To carry out this task properly, these companies have united in the Packaging Waste Fund Foundation.

The collection of plastic bottles is usually well organized in supermarkets. But people also buy bottles at stations or in a vending machine at school, for example. They cannot easily return them empty. In addition, people do not receive a deposit back at many return bins, although that is the intention of the system.

Manufacturers must take their task of preventing plastic waste and litter more seriously, environmental organizations have been saying for years. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management shares this criticism.

Goal

The ILT already warned the Waste Fund Foundation in September that the bottle manufacturers are not meeting their collection targets and are therefore in violation. They had to come up with an 'improvement plan' at short notice. When that plan came, however, it turned out that the collection target of 90 percent for deposits would not be achieved in 2023, but only in 2026.

In the Inspectorate wrote the warning a collection target of 90 percent may sound ambitious, but is “not just an objective”. “We use more than 4 million plastic bottles every day. It is therefore urgently necessary to reduce the amount of plastic that we use and that ends up in the environment.”

In the coming years, the Waste Fund plans to install 1,800 additional deposit machines at schools, airports and train stations, among others. In addition, 800 machines are needed in supermarkets. Furthermore, it should be possible to hand in your bottle for a deposit at a counter in another 2,800 places, such as at gas stations.

