From: Sarah Neumeyer

Italy has banned the use of user data by ChatGPT. © Jaap Arriens/Imago

Italy has blocked the AI ​​program ChatGPT. User data from Italy may no longer be used with immediate effect.

Rome – Italian authorities have suspended the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT for the time being. The data protection authority announced on Friday (March 31) that the US company OpenAI had been banned “with immediate effect” from processing user data from Italy. Investigations had been initiated.

The data protectors in Rome accuse the start-up of not telling its users what information they store and of having no legal basis for collecting and storing the data. In addition, there are no adequate filters or blocks for children under the age of 13, who according to the terms and conditions are not allowed to use the ChatGPT software.

Italy blocks ChatGPT: “Penalty of up to 20 million euros” threatens

ChatGPT creates texts with the help of artificial intelligence. Users can specify individual commands or sentences, which the system then supplements independently using huge amounts of data from the Internet. ChatGPT could also change the working world significantly.

The US company should now “inform within 20 days about the measures taken,” the agency said. Otherwise there is a risk of “a fine of up to 20 million euros or up to four percent of annual sales”.

ChatGPT is extremely successful, but recently the warnings have been piling up. This week, for example, the police authority Europol said that criminals and fraudsters could take advantage of the application. The chatbot can provide information, for example, “from how to break into a house, to terrorism, cybercrime and sexual abuse of children”. (dpa/AFP/sne)