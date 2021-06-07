Like some parents they punish their children without pay or without going out on the weekendfor swearing, the International Automobile Federation has sanctioned Mads ostberg for the same reason. The Norwegian pilot released toads and snakes before television microphones after puncturing on the penultimate stage of the Rally Italia, and has been fined 1,000 euros and 25 points for it.

Ostberg, the 2020 WRC2 world champion, was battling Jari Huttunen for the win in that category on the final stage in Sardinia. In the penultimate stage he suffered a puncture, and when he reached the end he did not cut a hair in his statements: “I’m so fucking upset about all these things that always happen,” said angrily the Norwegian, who finished the rally sixth overall and second in WRC2. “These fucking shitty tires! I don’t touch anything at all and all of a sudden I get a puncture. Damn it! I’m fucking tired of this.”

The FIA ​​has been inflexible with its punishment: “Fine of 1,000 euros and withdrawal of 25 points for driver Mads Ostberg in the 2021 WRC2 championship. This sanction is applied with suspension of the penalty, which will be revoked in the event that the pilot commits a new offense of a similar nature. (abusive language in an interview) during a 2021 season event.

“During the end-of-stage interview at the stage 18 control, Mads Ostberg used profanity repeatedly in a short period of time. While stewards understand that in the heat of the moment, especially after struggling during a special stage, it can be difficult to control emotions, drivers should always have a decent level of control over their words in a live television interview. The use of profanity is considered unsportsmanlike behavior. It damages the image of motorsport in general and contravenes the values ​​upheld by the FIA. All drivers at an FIA World Championship event must be aware that they are setting an example. “, says the bulletin issued by the commissioners.

Ostberg is second in the WRC2 World Championship after his compatriot Andreas Mikkelsen. They are separated by two points after the Rally of Italy, as long as the 25 of this punishment are not subtracted, which will be suspended if they do not repeat their behavior.