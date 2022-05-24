The first Sunday of Eduardo Freitas in the role of Race Director in Formula 1 he passed without cases too thorny for him and the commissioners to face. Nonetheless, there were some episodes discussed which generated some complaints from the pilots involved. Among the contacts not sanctioned by the Stewards, the one that aroused the most attention occurred at the start: in turn 4, in fact, during the first lap, Kevin Magnussen hit Lewis Hamilton’s front left with his right front tire, causing a puncture in the # 44 Mercedes. Both drivers complained of the contact, judging the direct opponent guilty.

The Englishman even, several laps after the accident, opened his pit wall asking if any measures had been taken towards the driver who had hit him. To the negative response of the team, his comment was a laconic one “obviously”. The images show quite clearly what Magnussen, who is further back, a hit the rival’s car. As happened in the Ricciardo-Sainz case in Imola, however, the race direction decided not to intervene. Also in this case it is foreseeable that the decision depends on the ‘free all’ which is normally granted during the first lap, when the cars are all close together and contacts are more likely to occur.

Magnussen, together with box mate Mick Schumacher, had already escaped a penalty on Saturday. The two Haas pilots in fact got away with a simple one “warning” for their excessively slow out-laps during qualifying. Those who did not receive any leniency were Pierre Gasly And Alexander Albon. The Frenchman of the Faenza team in Barcelona was punished with a five-second penalty and two points on his Super license for causing contact with Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin. Albon, on the other hand, paid 1 points on the license for not respecting the track limits. Also on Friday Fernando Alonso received his first reprimand of the season. The Asturian has made an involuntary obstruction against Lewis Hamilton.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP Motivation Deadline Yuki Tsunoda 7 1 Styria 2021 Obstruction 26-Jun-22 1 Austria 2021 Incorrect entry into the pit lane 05-Jul-22 1 Austria 2021 Incorrect entry into the pit lane 05-Jul-22 2 Brazil 2021 Accident 14-Nov-22 2 Saudi Arabia 2021 Accident 05-Dec-22 Lance Stroll 7 2 Hungary 2021 Accident 01-Aug-22 2 Russia 2021 Accident 26-Sep-22 2 Australia 2022 Accident 09-Apr-23 1 Australia 2022 More than a change of direction 10-Apr-23 Max Verstappen 7 2 Italy 2021 Accident 12-Sep-22 2 Qatar 2021 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 21-Nov-22 1 Saudi Arabia 2021 I take advantage of leaving the track 05-Dec-22 2 Saudi Arabia 2021 Accident 05-Dec-22 Nicholas Latifi 6 3 Azerbaijan 2021 Failure to enter the pit lane, as requested, during S.Car 06-Jun-22 3 Austria 2021 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 04-Jul-22 Sergio Perez 5 2 Austria 2021 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jul-22 2 Austria 2021 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jul-22 1 Italy 2021 I take advantage of leaving the track 12-Sep-22 Lando Norris 5 3 Azerbaijan 2021 Failure to enter the pits with red flag 05-Jun-22 2 Austria 2021 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jul-22 Valtteri Bottas 5 2 Styria 2021 Dangerous driving in the pit lane 25-Jun-22 2 Hungary 2021 Accident 01-Aug-22 1 Qatar 2021 Failure to slow down with yellow flag 21-Nov-22 Fernando Alonso 5 2 Turkey 2021 Accident 10-Oct-22 2 Miami 2022 Accident 08-May-23 1 Miami 2022 I take advantage of leaving the track 08-May-23 Pierre Gasly 4 2 Turkey 2021 Accident 10-Oct-22 2 Spain 2022 Accident 22-May-23 Esteban Ocon 3 2 Bahrain 2022 Accident 20-Mar-23 1 Italy 2021 Lack of space for another car and collision 12-Sep-22 Alex Albon 3 2 Saudi Arabia 2022 Accident 27-Mar-23 1 Spain 2022 Left tracked for no reason on multiple occasions 22-May-23 Lewis Hamilton 2 2 Great Britain 2021 Accident 18-Jul-22 Daniel Ricciardo 2 1 Saudi Arabia 2022 Obstruction 26-Mar-23 1 Miami 2022 I take advantage of leaving the track 08-May-23 Kevin Magnussen 2 2 Miami 2022 Accident 08-May-23 George Russell 1 1 Great Britain 2021 Accident 17-Jul-22 Sebastian Vettel 1 1 Austria 2021 Obstruction 03-Jul-22 Zhou Guanyu 1 1 Saudi Arabia 2022 I take advantage of leaving the track 27-Mar-23

Pilot Reprimands (for driving offenses) GP Motivation Date Yuki Tsunoda 3 Bahrain 2022 Obstruction 18-Mar-22 Australia 2022 Driving too slow 09-Apr-22 Australia 2022 Obstruction 08-Apr-22 Lance Stroll 1 Bahrain 2022 Obstruction 18-Mar-22 Alex Albon 1 Saudi Arabia 2022 Obstruction 27-Mar-22 Carlos Sainz 1 Australia 2022 Obstruction 08-Apr-22 Daniel Ricciardo 1 Miami 2022 Failure to comply with Race Director instructions 7-May-22 Fernando Alonso 1 Spain 2022 Obstruction 20-May-22