Amr Obeid (Cairo)

A dog stormed the stadium of one of the matches of the Ukrainian third division a few days ago, in a scene that may seem strange, but it was repeated dozens of times in many countries of the world, as happened last year in the Turkish second division, and the ball was snatched from between the feet of the players, as well as in the league The Bolivian, and perhaps the most fun scene occurred in 2019, when one of the dogs set off during a match in the Mexican League, and began petting all the players and dancing with them, and did not leave the stadium except with difficulty at that time.

Often animals or birds storm soccer fields, but in Thailand, some of them do not need to suddenly sneak and enter the stadiums, such as elephants, where football matches are held annually, as part of a very interesting folk festival. That is why the title of “fighting elephants” is not strange. On the first football team in Thailand, and it never came about by chance !.

The country, which is located in Southeast Asia, has been linked historically since the time of the ancient civilization to this huge organism, the elephant, and it represents an ancient cultural and commercial legacy in Thailand, and for this the country holds an annual folk festival to celebrate Elephant Day, in which many competitions and events related to it are held, The strange thing is that a football competition is held during this day between the elephants, which is divided into two teams, each team leading a group of players, raising the backs of elephants, and playing large-sized football, and in 2015, a very interesting match was held, as usual, and ended with a negative tie between the two teams After a break of passes and shots with the feet of the elephants, which revealed that they possess great skills in this matter, and the two teams resorted to penalties, which were shot by some with feet, between one of the elephants resorted to his hose, to carry the ball and approached the goal, but the guardian elephant was on the other side, He deflected the close-up shot, the envy of the world’s top keepers.