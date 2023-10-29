Amr Obaid (Cairo)

The six rounds held in the “ADNOC Professional League” so far witnessed the award of 25 penalty kicks, with a rate of more than 4.2 kicks in each round, but the sixth round carried a “special story” for those kicks, the details of which were not repeated at all in any previous round!

The sixth round topped the list of the most, in terms of counting penalty kicks, as the referees awarded 7 kicks during it, which is the highest number since the start of the current season of the “ADNOC Professional League”. The second round came in the “runner-up”, after witnessing the award of 6 penalty kicks, compared to 5. Kicks in the first week, and the third round is the only one that did not involve penalty kicks.

What is interesting is that the same round had a special number also with regard to penalty kicks, as it witnessed the miss of 3 kicks out of a total of 7, at a rate of 43%, which did not happen in any previous round, as the teams scored 21 kicks out of a total of 25, and only missed 4 at a rate. In general, it amounted to only 16%, as the only missed kick came before the “Sixth Massacre”, in the second round, via Caio Lucas, the star of “The King”.

Referee Adel Al-Naqbi is considered the referee in our league to count the most penalty kicks, as he alone awarded 5 kicks, and the funny thing is that they came during only two matches, as he awarded 3 penalty kicks in the second round match between “The King” and “The Emperor”, compared to two kicks in the last round match between “The King” and “The Emperor”. Al-Zaeem” and “Falcons”, and each time one kick was missed, and the referees Mohammed Al-Harmoudi and Mohammed Abdullah Hassan followed suit, awarding 3 kicks each, and this happened during two matches with Al-Harmoudi compared to 3 matches for Abdullah.

4 teams topped the scene in this matter, as they were the ones who committed the most penalty kicks, with 3 kicks committed by players of each team between “Al-Anabi”, “Tigers”, “Orange” and “Hurricane”, while “Al-Samawi” was the only team. Against which no penalty kick was awarded, and on the other hand, what was strange was that “Al-Annabi” and “Tigers” appeared once again at the top of the list of teams with the most penalty kicks, with 3 kicks as well, equally with “Abu Dhabi Pride”, “Al-Malik” and “Al-Malik”. Falcons,” while “Al-Zaeem” and “Hurricane” have not been awarded any penalty kicks yet!

It is true that the “duo”, Aladdin Zuhair, the “Al-Annabi” player, and Saeed Jumaa, the “Al-Zaeem” player, top the list of those who committed the most penalty kicks, with two fouls for each of them, but the sixth round insisted on appearing in that scene as well, as Saeed Jumaa was granted “status.” Nadra” by committing two penalty kicks in one match, against the “Falcons”, after he participated as a substitute in Al Ain’s back line, as compensation for the expulsion that his colleague Bandar Al Ahbabi was subjected to. In fact, a kick was scored and another was missed during it by the same player, the legendary Iniesta, while Zuhair caused In two kicks during two different matches, in the second round against “Abu Dhabi Pride”, then in the fifth week against “Al Samawi”, they were recorded.