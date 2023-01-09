After Friday a truck on Route 13 he stayed in the middle of the railroad tracks, In Escobedo, the Mobility Institute (IMyA) assured that it will penalize the operator for exposing passengers.

Through a statement, the Directorate of Citizen Attention of the IMyA He indicated that he required the driver – without revealing his name – to explain why the unit stopped on the railway and determine the corresponding sanction.

According to the Institute, the penalty for the driver It could be a reprimand, a fine of between 1,924 pesos and 28,866 pesos or even a temporary or permanent suspension of your license.

In addition, they asked the community to denounce the public transport route drivers that lead to speeding, use high volume sound equipment, circulate with the doors open, interrupt circulation without just cause or drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, among other offenses.

The complaintsthey added, can be submitted via WhatsApp to the number 811003 9374, detailing the day, time, route number, unit number, license plate, location and municipality where the incident occurred.

On Friday, a truck from the Route 13 It was left in the middle of the tracks, apparently when trying to gain the railroad pass, on the Camino a las Pedreras, between the Northwest Bypass and the Peripheral, in Escobedo, presumably due to a mechanical failure.

On December 27, a unit from this same Route fell into a gutter, apparently due to a mechanical failure, in Escobedo, an accident that left 17 passengers injured, one of whom died last Tuesday in a hospital.