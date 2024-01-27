Former president made the statement during the launch of Renato Araújo (PL)'s pre-candidacy for the Mayor of Angra dos Reis

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (27 January 2024) that the sentence of 17 years in prison for those involved in the extremist acts of January 8th is a “abuse”. He called those convicted by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) “colleagues”. Bolsonaro made the statement during the launch of the pre-candidacy of businessman Renato Araújo (PL-RJ) for the Mayor of Angra dos Reis (RJ). “Today we see our colleagues sentenced to 17 years in prison, many innocent people, and even those who invaded Congress, which we do not agree with, but a 17-year sentence is a crime, an abuse, it is a way of trying to silence all of us”, he stated.

