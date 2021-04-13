Things as they are and as no fan of the Madrid would like them to be. The meringues have already played 24 matches League without any penalty in favor. You have to go back to 1974 to find a negative streak of this caliber. Incredible that such an offensive team with the dangerous Benzema, the vibrant Asensio or the dribbler Vinicius are not victims of punishable fouls in the opponents’ area. Zidane he says nothing about it because he has no soul of Mourinho nor crying, but that does not prevent me from really thinking that Madrid is hurt on many occasions.

He discovered it in his own flesh when he was on the bench Castile and he knows that the deal is even worse for the first team. Spain it is a separate territory in the arbitration issue. For this reason, it seems comforting to play decisive matches in Europe. Because, although in the first leg against him Liverpool the referee did not dare to whistle any maximum penalty, the great aberrations are much less frequent.