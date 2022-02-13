Punishment for identifying the goals, decisions and actions of the USSR with Nazi Germany during World War II, as well as denying the decisive role of the Soviet people in the defeat of the Nazis, may be introduced this year. This was told to Izvestia by several sources in the State Duma, which plans to promptly consider amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses introduced by a group of senators and deputies from United Russia. This information was confirmed by the State Duma Committee on Construction and Legislation.

“This bill is on the agenda of our committee on February 14. My colleagues and I considered it and we already have a preliminary decision on its support. This is a very important question, because the hypocrisy of reversing history already knows no bounds. This cannot be allowed, ”Daniil Bessarabov, first deputy chairman of the committee, told Izvestia.

According to him, Russia needs to have a clear position on the protection of historical truth and back it up with legislative norms.

“So on Monday [14 февраля] We will support this bill and send it to the House for consideration. It will most likely be submitted to the meeting of the State Duma in March, since this week has already been planned, and the deputies will spend the next one working in the regions, ”the parliamentarian explained.

Izvestia’s source in the lower house said that the document would be adopted in the spring session. According to him, this is explained by the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who gave it to the deputies in January last year following a meeting of the Presidential Council for Culture and Art.

“If he flies out, they will catch him: a fine for comparing the USSR with the Nazis will be introduced this year”