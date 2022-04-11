The Australian Grand Prix was yet another daydream for theAston Martin. Even in the third race of the season, the Silverstone team did not collect world championship points, after an infinite sequence of problems overwhelming both Lance Stroll that Sebastian Vettel, both of whom ended up on the wall several times over the weekend. Furthermore, both drivers of the British team were ‘targeted’ by the Race Direction. Vettel had to pay a couple of fines for the now famous ‘ride’ on a moped on the track and for exceeding the speed limit in the pit lane during qualifying. Much worse went to his Canadian garage mate, punished over the weekend with ben three penalty points.
The most serious sanction came for the Saturday incident with fellow countryman Nicholas Latifi. Stroll moved at the last moment to pass the Williams driver, who was launching himself, but with his maneuver he hit the FW44 # 6 in full, causing a dangerous collision. This move also cost him 3 penalty positions on the starting grid Sunday. In the race, however, Stroll received a five-second penalty (and a penalty point) for having changed his trajectory too many times in an attempt not to be overtaken by Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo. This is the first such sanction imposed in the last 12 months. Furthermore, before the Imola race, Tsunoda, Perez and Stroll himself will climb the ‘penalty points’ suffered last year on the Santerno track. For this reason we have already excluded them from the overall ranking.
Pilot
|
Points
|
Points
Attributed
|
GP
|
Motivation
|
Deadline
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
7
|
1
|
Styria 2021
|
Obstruction
|
26-Jun-22
|
1
|
Austria 2021
|
Incorrect entry into the pit lane
|
05-Jul-22
|
1
|
Austria 2021
|
Incorrect entry into the pit lane
|
05-Jul-22
|
2
|
Brazil 2021
|
Accident
|
14-Nov-22
|
2
|
Saudi Arabia 2021
|
Accident
|
05-Dec-22
|
Lance Stroll
|
7
|
2
|
Hungary 2021
|
Accident
|
01-Aug-22
|
2
|
Russia 2021
|
Accident
|
26-Sep-22
|
2
|
Australia 2022
|
Accident
|
09-Apr-23
|
1
|
Australia 2022
|
More than a change of direction
|
10-Apr-23
|
Max Verstappen
|
7
|
2
|
Italy 2021
|
Accident
|
12-Sep-22
|
2
|
Qatar 2021
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
21-Nov-22
|
1
|
Saudi Arabia 2021
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
05-Dec-22
|
2
|
Saudi Arabia 2021
|
Accident
|
05-Dec-22
|
Nicholas Latifi
|
6
|
3
|
Azerbaijan 2021
|
Failure to enter the pit lane, as requested, during S.Car
|
06-Jun-22
|
3
|
Austria 2021
|
Failure to slow down with double yellow flag
|
04-Jul-22
|
Sergio Perez
|
5
|
2
|
Austria 2021
|
Forced another driver off the track
|
04-Jul-22
|
2
|
Austria 2021
|
Forced another driver off the track
|
04-Jul-22
|
1
|
Italy 2021
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
12-Sep-22
|
Lando Norris
|
5
|
3
|
Azerbaijan 2021
|
Failure to enter the pits with red flag
|
05-Jun-22
|
2
|
Austria 2021
|
Forced another driver off the track
|
04-Jul-22
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
5
|
2
|
Styria 2021
|
Dangerous driving in the pit lane
|
25-Jun-22
|
2
|
Hungary 2021
|
Accident
|
01-Aug-22
|
1
|
Qatar 2021
|
Failure to slow down with yellow flag
|
21-Nov-22
|
Pierre Gasly
|
3
|
1
|
Spain 2021
|
Car out of position at the start
|
9-May-22
|
2
|
Turkey 2021
|
Accident
|
10-Oct-22
|
Esteban Ocon
|
3
|
2
|
Bahrain 2022
|
Accident
|
20-Mar-23
|
1
|
Italy 2021
|
Lack of space for another car and collision
|
12-Sep-22
|
Lewis Hamilton
|
2
|
2
|
Great Britain 2021
|
Accident
|
18-Jul-22
|
Fernando Alonso
|
2
|
2
|
Turkey 2021
|
Accident
|
10-Oct-22
|
Alex Albon
|
2
|
2
|
Saudi Arabia 2022
|
Accident
|
27-Mar-23
|
George Russell
|
1
|
1
|
Great Britain 2021
|
Accident
|
17-Jul-22
|
Sebastian Vettel
|
1
|
1
|
Austria 2021
|
Obstruction
|
03-Jul-22
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|
1
|
1
|
Saudi Arabia 2022
|
Obstruction
|
26-Mar-23
|
Zhou Guanyu
|
1
|
1
|
Saudi Arabia 2022
|
I take advantage of leaving the track
|
27-Mar-23
Without penalty – Schumacher, Sainz, Leclerc, Magnussen
Reprimands:
|
Pilot
|
Reprimands
(for driving offenses)
|
GP
|
Motivation
|
Date
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
3
|
Bahrain 2022
|
Obstruction
|
18-Mar-22
|
Australia 2022
|
Driving too slow
|
09-Apr-22
|
Australia 2022
|
Obstruction
|
08-Apr-22
|
Lance Stroll
|
1
|
Bahrain 2022
|
Obstruction
|
18-Mar-22
|
Alex Albon
|
1
|
Saudi Arabia 2022
|
Obstruction
|
27-Mar-22
|
Carlos Sainz
|
1
|
Australia 2022
|
Obstruction
|
08-Apr-22
