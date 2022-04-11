The Australian Grand Prix was yet another daydream for theAston Martin. Even in the third race of the season, the Silverstone team did not collect world championship points, after an infinite sequence of problems overwhelming both Lance Stroll that Sebastian Vettel, both of whom ended up on the wall several times over the weekend. Furthermore, both drivers of the British team were ‘targeted’ by the Race Direction. Vettel had to pay a couple of fines for the now famous ‘ride’ on a moped on the track and for exceeding the speed limit in the pit lane during qualifying. Much worse went to his Canadian garage mate, punished over the weekend with ben three penalty points.

The most serious sanction came for the Saturday incident with fellow countryman Nicholas Latifi. Stroll moved at the last moment to pass the Williams driver, who was launching himself, but with his maneuver he hit the FW44 # 6 in full, causing a dangerous collision. This move also cost him 3 penalty positions on the starting grid Sunday. In the race, however, Stroll received a five-second penalty (and a penalty point) for having changed his trajectory too many times in an attempt not to be overtaken by Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo. This is the first such sanction imposed in the last 12 months. Furthermore, before the Imola race, Tsunoda, Perez and Stroll himself will climb the ‘penalty points’ suffered last year on the Santerno track. For this reason we have already excluded them from the overall ranking.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP Motivation Deadline Yuki Tsunoda 7 1 Styria 2021 Obstruction 26-Jun-22 1 Austria 2021 Incorrect entry into the pit lane 05-Jul-22 1 Austria 2021 Incorrect entry into the pit lane 05-Jul-22 2 Brazil 2021 Accident 14-Nov-22 2 Saudi Arabia 2021 Accident 05-Dec-22 Lance Stroll 7 2 Hungary 2021 Accident 01-Aug-22 2 Russia 2021 Accident 26-Sep-22 2 Australia 2022 Accident 09-Apr-23 1 Australia 2022 More than a change of direction 10-Apr-23 Max Verstappen 7 2 Italy 2021 Accident 12-Sep-22 2 Qatar 2021 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 21-Nov-22 1 Saudi Arabia 2021 I take advantage of leaving the track 05-Dec-22 2 Saudi Arabia 2021 Accident 05-Dec-22 Nicholas Latifi 6 3 Azerbaijan 2021 Failure to enter the pit lane, as requested, during S.Car 06-Jun-22 3 Austria 2021 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 04-Jul-22 Sergio Perez 5 2 Austria 2021 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jul-22 2 Austria 2021 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jul-22 1 Italy 2021 I take advantage of leaving the track 12-Sep-22 Lando Norris 5 3 Azerbaijan 2021 Failure to enter the pits with red flag 05-Jun-22 2 Austria 2021 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jul-22 Valtteri Bottas 5 2 Styria 2021 Dangerous driving in the pit lane 25-Jun-22 2 Hungary 2021 Accident 01-Aug-22 1 Qatar 2021 Failure to slow down with yellow flag 21-Nov-22 Pierre Gasly 3 1 Spain 2021 Car out of position at the start 9-May-22 2 Turkey 2021 Accident 10-Oct-22 Esteban Ocon 3 2 Bahrain 2022 Accident 20-Mar-23 1 Italy 2021 Lack of space for another car and collision 12-Sep-22 Lewis Hamilton 2 2 Great Britain 2021 Accident 18-Jul-22 Fernando Alonso 2 2 Turkey 2021 Accident 10-Oct-22 Alex Albon 2 2 Saudi Arabia 2022 Accident 27-Mar-23 George Russell 1 1 Great Britain 2021 Accident 17-Jul-22 Sebastian Vettel 1 1 Austria 2021 Obstruction 03-Jul-22 Daniel Ricciardo 1 1 Saudi Arabia 2022 Obstruction 26-Mar-23 Zhou Guanyu 1 1 Saudi Arabia 2022 I take advantage of leaving the track 27-Mar-23

Without penalty – Schumacher, Sainz, Leclerc, Magnussen

Reprimands:

Pilot Reprimands (for driving offenses) GP Motivation Date Yuki Tsunoda 3 Bahrain 2022 Obstruction 18-Mar-22 Australia 2022 Driving too slow 09-Apr-22 Australia 2022 Obstruction 08-Apr-22 Lance Stroll 1 Bahrain 2022 Obstruction 18-Mar-22 Alex Albon 1 Saudi Arabia 2022 Obstruction 27-Mar-22 Carlos Sainz 1 Australia 2022 Obstruction 08-Apr-22