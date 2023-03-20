Bitter finish

The Aston Martin race in Jeddah ended in a bitter way. Lance Stroll’s retirement had been compensated under the checkered flag by the third position gained by Fernando Alonso, who believed he had achieved his 100th career podium, the second in a row at the start of the season behind the two Red Bulls. In reality, the joy lasted only a few minutes. Indeed, the Asturian was relegated to fourth place why the penalty remedied at the start for incorrect positioning on the starting grid was incorrectly discounted. Alonso’s car was tapped from behind by the man assigned to lift it while the five-second time was still running. A lightness paid with an additional 10 second penalty.

The words of Mike Krack

“First of all we have to see the video – commented the Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack – and we are doing it now. We still can’t say exactly where this situation will go. The rules are ambiguous, they say you can’t work on the car. This is something we need to review. We have a clear procedure for that, we have a countdown and I’m sure it was all completely safe from that point of view. I’m sure you all timed it and there was certainly no gain from that. Let’s see how things develop. Appeal? We will see. I don’t want to say too much right now, because I’m not 100% sure yet how we’re going to handle this.”concluded the Luxembourg manager to the microphones of Sky Sports UK.